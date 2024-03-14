Detroit Lions lose LB Anthony Pittman to free agency

Former Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman is leaving the team after five seasons. The special teamer is reportedly signing with the Washington Commanders, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

It’s a bit of a surprising development given Pittman’s connection to Detroit. Pittman was born in Michigan and attended Wayne State. He had signed several deals back with the Lions, preferring to stay home over other opportunities out there.

The Lions liked Pittman a fair share, too. While they opted not to give Pittman a restricted free agency tender—which would have cost them $2.985 million—they were reportedly trying to reach an agreement with Pittman, according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

“The Lions also do not plan to tender linebacker Anthony Pittman a contract, but are working on a deal to bring him back for 2023 [sic],” Birkett wrote last week.

It comes as little surprise that the Commanders would be interested in Pittman, seeing as former Lions senior director of player personnel Lance Newmark is now in Washington as their new assistant general manager.

While the loss of a special teamer should not be overlooked, the Lions are still in a pretty comfortable spot when it comes to their linebacking corps. Alex Anzalone, Derrick Barnes, Jack Campbell, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, and Malcolm Rodriguez are all capable of playing on defense and all but Barnes are under contract for at least the next two seasons.

Over five seasons with the Lions, Pittman made 52 game appearances, two starts, and totaled 28 tackles, one pass defensed, and three quarterback hits. No player had more special teams snaps for the Lions over the past two seasons.