Detroit Lions give Dan Campbell, GM Brad Holmes contract extensions

While we’re in the middle of free agency, where players get new contracts and deals, the Detroit Lions made a pretty significant move that doesn’t involve players at all. The team announced on Thursday morning that both coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes have agreed to contract extensions through the 2027 season.

“We are thrilled to have Brad and Dan under contract for the next four seasons,” Lions owner Sheila Hamp said in a written statement. “They have been the driving force behind the rebuild of our football team and the success that we have enjoyed. The continuity they provide for our football program will continue to be the key to our future success on the field.”

When Campbell was originally hired in 2021, he was reportedly given a six-year contract. This extension adds one more year to the deal—and likely comes with a raise. And it’s little surprise both got the extension this year. In 2023, the Lions tied a franchise record with 12 regular season wins, and they had more playoff wins last season (two) than they had in the entire Super Bowl era prior to 2023 (one).

In addition to Holmes and Campbell, the Lions also announced a “multi-year” extension for Chris Spielman, the team’s special assistant.

“I could not be more proud of the work that Brad, Dan and Chris have done for our organization,” president and CEO Rod Wood said via a press release. “They have selflessly worked together to build a winning culture within the Lions. I am excited to continue working with them to create the sustained success that we envision for the team, our fans, and the city of Detroit.”