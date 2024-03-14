The Detroit Lions have reportedly signed defensive tackle DJ Reader to a two-year deal. Per several sources, the deal is worth a maximum of $27.25 million with “over” $9 million guaranteed.
Reader is quite literally a massive addition to the Lions' roster. Listed at 6-foot-3, 335 pounds, Reader is capable of playing every defensive line position from nose tackle to the three-tech. An eight-year veteran, Reader has been one of the most consistently good interior defenders for the past decade.
While he shines as a run defender—earning a PFF run defense grade of 70 or above in six of his eight NFL seasons—he can also provide a little interior spark as a pass rusher. Reader has had a total of 12 quarterback hits over the past two years (24 games).
Reader comes to Detroit with one major question mark, though. His season ended last year after suffering a torn quad in Week 15, which required surgery. This is the second time Reader has suffered a torn quad, although the last one was on the opposite leg. Per Mike Garafolo, the Lions checked in with how his rehab had been going during a visit this week and were comfortable with where he’s at.
“The #Lions wanted to visit with Reader before doing a deal to see how his rehab was going with his quad injury,” Garafolo tweeted. “They were comfortable with the progress and so Reader heads to Detroit to give them a terrific 1-2 punch at DT with Alim McNeill.”
The Lions have now made two significant additions to their defensive line, previously agreeing to terms with edge defender Marcus Davenport.
