The Detroit Lions have reportedly signed defensive tackle DJ Reader to a two-year deal. Per several sources, the deal is worth a maximum of $27.25 million with “over” $9 million guaranteed.

Reader is quite literally a massive addition to the Lions' roster. Listed at 6-foot-3, 335 pounds, Reader is capable of playing every defensive line position from nose tackle to the three-tech. An eight-year veteran, Reader has been one of the most consistently good interior defenders for the past decade.

While he shines as a run defender—earning a PFF run defense grade of 70 or above in six of his eight NFL seasons—he can also provide a little interior spark as a pass rusher. Reader has had a total of 12 quarterback hits over the past two years (24 games).

Related Bet on the 2024 NFL season at DraftKings Sportsbook

Reader comes to Detroit with one major question mark, though. His season ended last year after suffering a torn quad in Week 15, which required surgery. This is the second time Reader has suffered a torn quad, although the last one was on the opposite leg. Per Mike Garafolo, the Lions checked in with how his rehab had been going during a visit this week and were comfortable with where he’s at.

“The #Lions wanted to visit with Reader before doing a deal to see how his rehab was going with his quad injury,” Garafolo tweeted. “They were comfortable with the progress and so Reader heads to Detroit to give them a terrific 1-2 punch at DT with Alim McNeill.”

The Lions have now made two significant additions to their defensive line, previously agreeing to terms with edge defender Marcus Davenport.