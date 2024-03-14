 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What Bengals fans, writers are saying about Lions’ signing of DT DJ Reader

A look at Detroit Lions free agent signing DT DJ Reader through the reactions of Cincinatti Bengals fans and analysts.

By Morgan Cannon
/ new
Cincinnati Bengals v Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

Does this count as a splash-signing? Asking for a friend.

After having a visit planned for Thursday, March 14, free agent defensive tackle DJ Reader is leaving the city with a deal in place, agreeing to a two-year deal worth a maximum of $27.25 million with the Detroit Lions.

At 6-foot-3, 335 pounds, Reader has been a force of nature on the inside since entering the league as a fifth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, and pairing him with Lions’ defensive tackle Alim McNeill immediately gives Detroit one of the more formidable interior duos in the NFL.

Reader spent four seasons with the Houston Texans before signing a second deal with the Cincinnati Bengals prior to the 2020 season. Throughout his eight years as a pro, one thing about Reader’s game has been present year-in and year-out, and that is his ability to stop the run. If needed, he can be one of the rare interior players that can consistently occupy a gap and a half, or even two gaps, depending on the needs of the defensive scheme.

A team captain and an anchor in the middle of that defense for four years, Reader will surely be missed in Cincinnati. With his departure, let’s take a closer look at how the news of Reader signing in Detroit has Bengals fans and analysts reacting, starting with Cincy native and Bengals content creator, Joe Goodberry.

Always good to see a positive reaction from analysts like Marcus Spears, and Nick Baumgardner.

Safe to say most Bengals fans are going to miss Reader on their football team.

