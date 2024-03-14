It was a busy day for the Detroit Lions today. After signing their head coach Dan Campbell and GM Brad Holmes to extensions, multiple sources reported that the team signed free agent defensive tackle DJ Reader after he visited with the team on Thursday. The deal is reportedly for up to $27.25 million for two years, with over $9 million guaranteed.

This signing is the biggest one by the Lions yet so far in free agency. General manager Brad Holmes approach to free agency typically does not include making flashy signings, but the team needed some help on their defensive line, and they got one of the best interior defensive linemen available.

Check out how Reader is going to impact the 2024 Detroit Lions team, how it possibly changes their early draft strategy, and what I grade the signing.

How good is DJ Reader?

Reader isn’t just a defensive tackle, he’s primarily a nose tackle, something the Lions have been wanting on their roster. They’ve tried to put others in a similar role, and while the results were fine, they needed an upgrade. Someone to really put the pressure on the opponents’ offensive line when the Lions defense is out on the field. Over his career, Reader has 277 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, nine and a half sacks, eight pass deflections, three fumble recoveries, and a forced fumble.

The big knock on Reader was his injury history, and while he only missed two games when he was with the Houston Texans from 2016 to 2019, his time with the Cincinnati Bengals wasn’t as healthy. In 2020, he tore his left quad in Week 5, ending his season as he missed the final 12 games of the season. He returned though and in 2021 only missed one game—a veteran rest game—and was injury-free for the season. In 2022, Reader returned to the IR, but for only six games with a knee injury. Last season, in Week 15, Reader tore his right quad, ending his season.

The good news is, Reader seems to be recovering from this torn quad (on his right side), better than his last (on the left). When speaking to the Daily Dayton News, Reader told them that when he got out of surgery, he could already contract the muscle, something he couldn't do last time.

Reader said three weeks out from the procedure “It feels a lot better in the early stages.” Last time he said it took six months for him to return but was running in about four months and felt “amazing” at about nine months after surgery.“

How does this affect the Lions?

This helps the defensive line greatly. They get an interior rusher, alongside defensive tackle Alim McNeil who can help generate some pressure on the quarterback, but most importantly, can help stop the run. The Lions were already good at stopping the run last season, finishing with the second-least amount of rushing yards allowed, and the third-lowest yards per carry at 3.7.

The biggest positive about Reader is his ability to disrupt the play with his size and strength. The days of defensive end Aidan Hutchinson getting double-teamed are in the past when Reader is on the field. He will be too difficult to have in a one-on-one matchup and if you give him the lane to be a free rusher, pain will be coming your way as an opposing offensive player.

Another way Reader helps the Lions is in their draft strategy. We know Holmes doesn’t always draft for need—just look at the 2023 NFL Draft where he took players at positions that were not needed in the first round—and it’s worked out well for the Lions.

I believe the Lions can cross off defensive tackle as a need in the first four rounds. If they want another body for depth—since the team did lose Benito Jones to the Miami Dolphins on Thursday as well—they could do that. With the cornerback additions and Reader on the team, the door is open for a guard or defensive end to get picked when the Lions are on the clock at pick 29.

Was he worth the price?

Absolutely, Reader was worth the price. The Lions have enough needs that they can’t address it all come the draft. Plus, this front office likes to develop players and while there aren’t many holes on the team, if Holmes can draft a developmental guy that can learn behind a seasoned veteran, that is better than throwing the rookie to the wolves. While all of the contract details aren’t out yet, with only over $9 million guaranteed, which is only a third of the overall contract, this was a no-brainer move.

Reader’s late-season injury probably did knock his price tag down a bit, but the contract is overall a friendly deal. It’s a bit higher than some people wanted to spend on Reader, but when you look at the talent he has, he is worth it.

Final thoughts and grade

Grade: A

Overall, this is the biggest free agent addition to the 2024 class and it will be hard to top it. The Lions got one of their biggest needs on the defensive line filled out with a veteran who can step on the field and have an instant impact on what is happening. Another great aspect about this move is that he can work hand in hand with players like McNeil and Hutchinson, to help alleviate the stresses of the workload.

According to PFF, Reader was the 12th-ranked defensive lineman who played at least 20% of snaps in 2023, with an 82.2 grade. He was ninth in run defense with a grade of 75.3, and 14th in pass rush with a grade of 79.1.

That kind of impact will be huge on the Lions’ defense, as their coverage and defensive line play were their biggest weaknesses in 2023. Upgrading their pass rush is more important to this team, as they are doing just fine at stopping the run, and while Reader isn’t known for his pass rushing ability, his availability on the field can help others get to the quarterback more often. If Holmes takes a defensive end early in the draft and adds him to this defensive line, it’s going to be really hard to find success against this front four.