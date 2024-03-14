Detroit Lions’ DJ Reader offers optimistic injury update

The Detroit Lions signed DJ Reader to a two-year deal on Thursday, but one big question remained about his availability. Reader suffered a torn quad in a Week 15 game in December, and because it is a pretty serious injury, many wondered if he was even going to be ready for the start of the 2024 season.

In his introductory press conference with Detroit media, Reader sounded confident that he’ll be ready by the start of the season.

“I expect to be out there,” Reader said. “I expect to be out there at the beginning of the season. I expect to be ready. I don’t want to put like days or things like that on myself, but I expect to be out there. I don’t know what everyone else’s expectations are but I hold myself to a high standard as a person and as a player. I know I’m going to get in there and grind every single day.”

Reader has a lot of confidence in his rehab process for a reason; he’s done this before. In 2020, he tore the quad in his other leg. And while that happened much earlier in the season (Week 5), he was not only able to get healthy enough for the start next season, but he enjoyed one of the best years of his career in 2021.

“Last quad injury, came back, went to the Super Bowl, got a sack in the Super Bowl, balled out, right?” Reader said. “It’s the same confidence here. That’s why I tell you that you never let people paint the vision of what you see in the mirror. Never let anybody paint your picture. You know who you are. You see it every day. Look at yourself, you know who you are, feel confident in that. I couldn’t be more confident in where I’m going to be.”

The Lions must have felt similarly because after getting him medically tested in a visit on Thursday, they immediately signed him to a two-year deal worth a maximum of $27.5 million. And now, with a formidable defensive line that adds Reader to Aidan Hutchinson, Alim McNeill, and recently-added Marcus Davenport, the veteran nose tackle is ready to get to work.

“I think being here and feeling the energy here is definitely a place where people want to come to get better, and that’s from top down,” Reader said. “It seems like everyone in this building has an agenda to get better.”