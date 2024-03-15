The Detroit Lions’ cornerback room is quickly filling out. On Thursday evening, the team announced that they’ve re-signed Khalil Dorsey. Contract terms were not immediately available.

Dorsey was signed to a futures deal last year, and after spending an early stint on injured reserve, he ended up playing an important part on the Lions defense. Not only did he play in 13 games—mainly as a special teamer—but when Detroit opted to shake up their secondary late in the season, Dorsey was one of the players who had to step up. He started for the Lions in Week 15 vs. the Broncos and Week 16 against the Vikings—two big wins that pulled the Lions out of a midseason slump.

While Dorsey was eventually benched in favor of Kindle Vildor, he remained an integral part of Detroit’s special teams unit. He occasionally filled in as the team’s kick returner (12 returns, 244 yards, 20.3 yards per return), and he was often the team’s gunner on punt coverage. With cornerback Chase Lucas likely leaving in free agency, Dorsey looks primed to be the team’s gunner again in 2024.

Dorsey’s return is just the latest in a bundle of free agency moves at cornerback. The Lions added Carlton Davis via a trade, signed Amik Robertson to a two-year deal, and re-signed both Dorsey and Emmanuel Moseley. Meanwhile, Vildor, Lucas, Will Harris and Jerry Jacobs are now unrestricted free agents. Detroit even made a change at cornerbacks coach, parting ways with Dre Bly and hiring Deshea Townsend as the new defensive backs coach/pass game coordinator.

Safe to say that the Lions did a ton of necessary work in their cornerbacks room.

