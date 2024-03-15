There aren’t many bonds stronger than that of an NFL offensive line. More so than any other position group in football, those players not only rely upon each other on the field, but tend to have the strongest relationships off of it.

And so when former Detroit Lions starting left guard Jonah Jackson departed in free agency after signing a three-year, $51 million deal with the Los Angeles Rams, the rest of the offensive line naturally reacted. While I’m sure they were feeling bummed about losing Jackson in the locker room, the overwhelming reaction was excitement for Jackson scoring big in free agency after four years on a cost-reduced rookie contract.

Here’s a look at how Lions offensive linemen reacted to the news earlier in the week.

Taylor Decker, the longest tenured of the Lions offensive linemen, only had positive things to say:

They got a warrior in my dude. Couldn’t be happier for the kid, absolutely earned. https://t.co/bd7N4ER05p — Taylor Decker (@__taylordecker) March 12, 2024

All-Pro Penei Sewell had some mixed emotions—obviously thrilled for Jackson but bummed he’ll be missing from the locker room this year:

YEAAA 73!! Gon miss you bro… be great family https://t.co/dyHbTYKce0 — Penei Sewell (@peneisewell58) March 11, 2024

Center Frank Ragnow used the moment to cement their friendship.

The best of the best. Deserves every penny. Proud of you @jonahjackson73 and grateful to have a brother for life https://t.co/0byDJiVKl1 — Frank Ragnow (@KNARFWONGAR) March 12, 2024

Related Bet on the 2024 NFL season at DraftKings Sportsbook

Graham Glasgow had a simple message for Jackson:

Love you Jonah! ❤️ — Graham Glasgow (@gglasgow61) March 12, 2024

Kayode Awosika expressed a similar sentiment… through emojis:

❤️ — Kayode Awosika (@Alwaysimprovin1) March 12, 2024

And, lastly, a word from the man himself. Through his four years in Detroit, Jonah Jackson always just put his head down and worked. Didn’t have a ton to say to the media, never seemed to bask in a limelight. Just went out and did his work. That was reflected in his farewell on social media.