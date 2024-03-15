There have certainly been teams around the NFL that have made bigger splashes in free agency, but if you ask me, the Detroit Lions are right where they need to be. General manager Brad Holmes has been his usual calculating self during the first week of the new league year, but that hasn’t stopped him from adding some major upgrades to an already talented roster.

There have been four major additions—three via free agency, and one via trade. Edge rusher Marcus Davenport was signed to a one-year, $6.5 million deal after spending one season with the Minnesota Vikings. He should be a vital cog in the Lions’ defensive line rotation in 2024.

Cornerback Amik Robertson was added on a two-year deal after spending his first four seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, and the Lions traded a third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in exchange for cornerback Carlton Davis III. Both moves go a long way towards reinforcing a position of need.

Lastly, we have the massive (both literally and figuratively) signing of defensive tackle DJ Reader. When healthy, Reader at the center of your defense makes life easier for the other ten on the field.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Which Lions acquisition is your favorite so far?

My Answer: As much as I love Robertson’s demeanor in the secondary, I have to go with Reader here for a few reasons.

As mentioned before, having a force like Reader at the nose is a game-changer. When he is rolling, life gets easier for everyone around him. His ability to occupy multiple gaps, push the pocket, and stack blockers will really endear him to the rest of the defensive line room, as well as the linebackers operating behind him.

Additionally, allowing defensive tackle Alim McNeill to operate more at the three-technique alongside edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson should inspire a lot of fear in opposing offenses.

How about you? Which Lions acquisition is your favorite so far? Let us know in the comments by scrolling down to the bottom of the page.