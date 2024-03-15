After facing a deafening Ford Field crowd in the playoffs as the opponent, Carlton Davis III is happy such a rowdy fanbase will now be on his side.

In a one-on-one with team reporter Dannie Rogers following his arrival in Motown, the Detroit Lions cornerback reflected on the last time he was in the Motor City—as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer facing the Lions in the divisional round of the playoffs. He said the atmosphere was electrifying and one of the loudest he’s experienced in his six years in the league.

“It was so loud,” Davis said. “Just even coming into the stadium, we knew that we would have to go against the team and the fans. The city was just crazy that day. The dome was so loud, and I’ve played in some pretty loud arenas and stadiums but that was definitely top three of my career.”

Instead of being another obstacle to overcome, the same decibel record setting crowd will now be a major asset for Davis.

“Especially a defensive player—(the crowd) is one of our best friends. We need that 12th man, so I’m excited,” he said.

