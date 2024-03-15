 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Notes: Carlton Davis III excited to have infamous rowdy Lions fans on his side

The newest Detroit Lion says of all the stadiums he’s played in, Ford Field is among the loudest.

By Kellie Rowe
/ new
NFC Divisional Playoffs-Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Detroit Lions Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images

After facing a deafening Ford Field crowd in the playoffs as the opponent, Carlton Davis III is happy such a rowdy fanbase will now be on his side.

In a one-on-one with team reporter Dannie Rogers following his arrival in Motown, the Detroit Lions cornerback reflected on the last time he was in the Motor City—as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer facing the Lions in the divisional round of the playoffs. He said the atmosphere was electrifying and one of the loudest he’s experienced in his six years in the league.

“It was so loud,” Davis said. “Just even coming into the stadium, we knew that we would have to go against the team and the fans. The city was just crazy that day. The dome was so loud, and I’ve played in some pretty loud arenas and stadiums but that was definitely top three of my career.”

Instead of being another obstacle to overcome, the same decibel record setting crowd will now be a major asset for Davis.

“Especially a defensive player—(the crowd) is one of our best friends. We need that 12th man, so I’m excited,” he said.

You can watch the full interview below.

And onto the rest of your notes.

  • “The Detroit Lions secondary took one step forward and one step back this offseason.” CBS Sports’ Garrett Podell offers some early free agency grades.

  • The draft is right around the corner and the Lions are offering you a chance to apply to be a member of the inner circle:

  • In case you missed it, a couple of the newest Lions are already in the house and checking in.

  • Speaking of Lions players, you could say Alim McNeill is just a little excited about his new teammate.

  • Just making sure you saw this:

More From Pride Of Detroit

Loading comments...

Subscribe to PODD

The Lions are navigating a crucial offseason with great expectations for the future of the NFC. You'll want all the exclusive information from Jeremy Reisman to be the best fan you can be with the Pride of Detroit Direct newsletter delivered directly to your inbox.