Detroit Lions re-sign long snapper Scott Daly

The Detroit Lions have themselves a long snapper on the roster. On Friday, the team announced that they have re-signed Scott Daly. The value or length of the contract was not made immediately available.

Daly has been the Lions’ long snapper since beating out Don Muhlbach during the 2021 offseason. Muhlbach immediately joined the Lions’ special teams coaching staff, while Daly enjoyed an up-and-down first year with Detroit. He has since settled in nicely to the long snapping job.

However, last season Daly suffered a knee injury in Week 8 during a field goal attempt, and it required surgery. Daly did not return for the rest of the season, but it is a good sign for his recovery that the Lions have re-signed him.

As of right now, Daly doesn’t have any competition for the long snapping job. When Daly was injured, the Lions brought in veteran Jake McQuaide to finish out the season, and he managed to get through the season without any incidents. As of now, McQuaide remains an unrestricted free agent. It’s possible the Lions bring back him again for another camp battle—Daly won the competition during the 2023 offseason—but Detroit may simply be happy with Daly going forward.

