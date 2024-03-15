Detroit Lions hosting free agent hometown cornerback for visit

The Detroit Lions continue to work the free agent market and are bringing in another cornerback for a visit, as they look to build their defense. According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Lions are hosting former Houston Texans corner Tavierre Thomas on Friday.

Thomas is a Detroit native who played his college football at Ferris State where he was a Division II All-American. He went undrafted in 2018 and initially joined the Arizona Cardinals but eventually made his way to the Cleveland Browns during his rookie season. After three seasons in Cleveland, Thomas moved on to Houston, where he has spent the last three seasons.

Over his six seasons in the NFL, he has played in 81 games, including making 22 starts, with all of those coming in the last four seasons. At 5-foot-10, 205 pounds, Thomas spent most of his career at nickelback and contributing on all phases of special teams. Unfortunately for Thomas, he finished last season on injured reserve after injuring his hamstring in Week 15—which could be what prompted a visit.

Detroit has been active in adding cornerbacks this offseason. After re-signing Emmanuel Moseley, they traded with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for Carlton Davis, and signed Amik Robertson from the Las Vegas Raiders. While Robertson has some slot experience, the Lions do not have a pure nickel corner on the roster who could potentially slot in behind starter Brian Branch.

Follow along with all of the Lions’ offseason moves with our 2024 Detroit Lions free agency tracker, our 2024 Lions contract tracker, as well as our 2024 Lions rumors tracker.