If you’re not familiar with how the Detroit Lions roundup works, each week we collect data from the latest expert mock drafts published over the last seven days and compile them (with links to the original pieces) in one easy-to-access article. In addition to providing Lions fans with the names of prospects being paired with Detroit, we also provide commentary that points to trends, player fits, and overall team philosophy.

In this week’s Roundup, mock drafts are a bit harder to come by with the opening of free agency dominating headlines. And with rosters changing by the hour, some projections will be quickly out of date, depending on when they were published.

But this provides us a great opportunity to remember that mock drafts are rarely accurate, and the main point of examining them is to learn more about organizational philosophies and players that may fit in with the Lions' scheme and culture.

With that, let’s take a look at some of this week’s projections.

Wide receivers

Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

Source: Dalton Wasserman (PFF), Seth Trachtman (YardBarker)

“The Lions have needs on defense, but this mock hasn’t fallen their way on that front. Instead, they opt to upgrade an outside receiver spot with Josh Reynolds possibly leaving in free agency. Nobody throws in routes better than Jared Goff. And nobody in this draft class runs in routes better than Adonai Mitchell. While it isn’t quite that simple, Mitchell would bring a size-speed element that the Lions don’t currently possess.” — Wasserman

Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State

Source: Ben Solak (The Ringer)

“The Lions have two great pass catchers in Amon-Ra St. Brown and Sam LaPorta, but both are relatively undersized for their respective positions. They need to get bigger, and Coleman is big. With a big catch radius and tons of toughness in the middle of the field, he will win on Jared Goff’s favorite route—the dig—over and over again, like he did at Florida State. He also can take designed touches for big gains, and win jump balls on the outside. After the top three receivers, the wideout with the highest ceiling in this class is Coleman.” — Solak

Erik’s Thoughts:

The Lions only obvious holes among their starter roles are at left guard and wide receiver, specifically their WR-X role. Both Mitchell (6-foot-2, 205 pounds) and Coleman (6-foot-3, 213 pounds) are natural WR-X’s, have higher developmental ceilings than Josh Reynolds—who held the role last season, but is currently free agent—and arguably would be the favorites to win starting WR-X role out of training camp.

Would general manager Brad Holmes take yet another offensive skill player in the top 50 picks after selecting Jahmyr Gibbs, Sam LaPorta, and Jameson Williams in the past two seasons? If Mitchell or Coleman are the best players on the Lions board, it’s easy to believe Holmes could pull the trigger.

Offensive linemen

Zach Frazier, IOL, West Virginia

Source: Tori McEhaney (Atlanta Falcons.com)

“Revamped their cornerback position this week. So, they went towards a substance pick in the first round of the draft with an interior lineman.” — McEhaney

Jordan Morgan, OL, Arizona

Source: Thor Nystrom (Fantasy Pros)

Kingsley Suamataia, OL, BYU

Source: Ryan McCrystal (Sharp Football Analysis)

Erik’s Thoughts:

Speaking of a glaring starting hole at guard, both Frazier, Morgan, and Suamataia would immediately be the frontrunners for the Jonah Jackson-sized vacancy on the Lions’ offensive line. Frazier’s ability to play guard and center would give the Lions the flexibility to fill a guard role while also providing insurance for Frank Ragnow’s injuries. Morgan and Suamataia’s ability to play guard and tackle would allow the Lions the option to fill a guard role immediately while providing insurance for Taylor Decker’s expiring contract.

Defensive tackle

None

Erik’s Thoughts:

Hey, did ya hear? The Lions signed DJ Reader!

Edge Rusher

Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State

Source: Garrett Podell (CBS Sports), Shane Hallam (Draft Countdown)

“Chop Robinson is explosive. He ran a 4.48-second 40-yard dash while standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing 254 pounds. Detroit couldn’t find a pass-rush complement to Hutchinson last season, so it gets a dynamic athlete at that spot here. That should give the Lions defense a critical boost with the team squarely in contention for NFC supremacy.” — Podell

Darius Robinson, EDGE, Missouri

Source: Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports), Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz (USA Today), Christian Williams (Football Guys)

“The native of Southfield, Michigan, said at the NFL scouting combine it would be a “dream come true” to be taken by his hometown team. With the Lions adding Marcus Davenport opposite Aidan Hutchinson, Robinson could begin his career as part of a pass-rush rotation and hone his considerable physical tools at a moderate pace.” Middlehurst-Schwartz

Erik’s Thoughts:

You can never have enough edge rushers and even though the Lions added Marcus Davenport in free agency, if the opportunity to land a difference-maker on the edge presents itself, Holmes would be wise to capitalize. The Robinsons have been the two most mocked edge rushers to the Lions this season, but each of them wins in different ways. Chop Robinson wins with his athleticism, while Darius Robinson resembles a John Cominsky/Josh Paschal-type of edge player.

The Lions have changed their defensive front style at least twice in each of the last three seasons, and where they land in 2024 could determine which of the Robinsons fit better.

Defensive backs

Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Source: Damian Parson (Draft Network)

“Dan Campbell has needed CBs for long enough. Terrion Arnold is the answer to their questions in the secondary. He fits the culture of toughness and grit. He is arguably the best mover in the class. Whether in pass coverage or run support, Arnold will bring everything to the fight.” — Parson

Ennis Rakestraw

Source: Fox Sports Staff, Christian D’Andrea (For the Win)

“The Lions are going to add defensive backs until the cows come home. It just so happened that Rakestraw was the best player available, which Brad Holmes has a habit of taking, regardless of need. Holmes traded for Davis from Tampa and the Lions re-signed Emmanuel Moseley in the hopes that he can finally stay healthy. But Rakestraw can be part of a deep group of corners to insulate against injury.” — Fox Sports Staff

Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

Source: Diante Lee (The Athletic), Curt Popejoy (Draft Wire), Matthew Freedman (Fantasy Life)

“Detroit has a tight window of opportunity to stay at the top of the NFC, so don’t be surprised if GM Brad Holmes trades for L’Jarius Sneed and uses this pick on the best player available. Until free agency shakes out, though, cornerback is the biggest need on this roster. McKinstry doesn’t have eye-popping measurables or speed scores, but the SEC decided he wasn’t worth throwing at in 2023, because of how smooth and sticky he is in coverage.” — Lee

Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

Source: Connor Livesay (33rd Team), Josh Edwards (CBS Sports)

“It is no secret the Detroit Lions are looking to improve their cornerback play. Nate Wiggins falling means a simple trade-up to land one of the draft’s top cornerbacks is in play. Wiggins’ weight and frame are some of the only concerns in his evaluation. His coverage skills and toughness will perfectly fit in with Dan Campbell’s locker room.” — Livesay

Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia

Source: Kyle Dvorchak (NBC Sports), Matt Urben (Falcons Wire)

“The Lions are a relatively complete team as evidenced by them being a drive or two away from making the Super Bowl. They could use extra help in the secondary and the signing of Carlton Davis will allow them to develop Lassiter as the team’s CB2 in his rookie season.” — Dvorchak

Erik’s Thoughts:

As always, cornerback is the most mocked position to the Lions but there is no consensus on which player would be the best fit and available when the Lions are on the clock. Despite re-signing Emmanuel Moseley, trading for Carlton Davis, and signing Amik Robertson, the Lions could still consider adding a cornerback early for both immediate and long-term purposes.

At the same time, it’ll be interesting to see if analysts start shifting their projections away from corner, after the Lions' aggressive free agency approach. Or if they stay on the same path because it was such a glaring weakness last season.