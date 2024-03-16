The Detroit Lions currently have just three safeties signed to the roster. They need depth, and preferably depth with a player who can realistically start.

Damon “Snacks’ Harrison to the rescue.

The former Lions nose tackle took to Twitter on Friday night, and did his best to recruit a Pro Bowl safety to Detroit—and a familiar one at that. Harrison tweeted to former Lions safety Quandre Diggs—also known as “Nino”—and urged him to come back to Detroit.

“Nino to Detroit is the only news that we need right now....tell him bring his old secondary buddy with him too,” Harrison tweeted.

Diggs is a free agent after the Seattle Seahawks cut him and safety Jamal Adams in a cap-saving move that cleared over $27 million collectively.

Back in 2015, the Lions took Diggs with a fifth-round pick and he proceeded to work his way into being a full-time starter and a leader on the team. He earned a three-year extension with the Lions in 2018, but about a year later—after growing frustrations between him and new head coach Matt Patricia—Detroit unceremoniously sent Diggs and a seventh-round pick to Seattle for just a fifth-round pick in return.

Diggs proceeded to take the opportunity with the Seahawks and run with it. He made Pro Bowls in each of the next three seasons, posting a total of 14 interceptions over those three years. Last season was a relatively down year in terms of production (five passes defended, one interception), but plenty believe the 31-year-old safety still has plenty left in the tank.

Quandre Diggs is a really interesting free agent. I didn't see any drop in athletic ability last season, but the landmarks in Seattle's defense were just... odd at times. There are times when your "off year" isn't all your responsibility. @qdiggs6 pic.twitter.com/BKy1lXFZJ4 — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) March 8, 2024

It’s unclear if the Lions are interested in signing Diggs or if Diggs is interested in signing with Detroit. However, Diggs addressed this tweet and has teased the idea of returning to Detroit a couple times on Twitter.

look at you bruh.

i’m at home minding my business. https://t.co/BbkneQMaNu — Nino (@qdiggs6) March 16, 2024

Here he is interacting with Lions safety Kerby Joseph:

In recent years, the Lions have brought back former Lions players to mixed results. Graham Glasgow, Marvin Jones Jr., and Jalen Reeves-Maybin all returned to Detroit last year, to mostly good results. We’ll see if the Lions add Diggs to the list.