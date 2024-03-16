Report: Detroit Lions re-signing Donovan Peoples-Jones

The Detroit Lions are re-signing wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones to a one-year deal worth up to $2 million, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

The re-signing comes just months after the Lions traded for the former Wolverine. At the trade deadline, the Lions sent a 2025 sixth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for Peoples-Jones.

In the ensuing eight regular season games with the Lions, Peoples-Jones only caught five passes for 58 yards, but he did make a couple of big conversions at critical moments in a few games with Detroit. Additionally, when Kalif Raymond went down with an injury late in the season, Peoples-Jones stepped in as a capable punt returner.

Now back with the Lions for another season, Peoples-Jones has the opportunity to develop more chemistry with Jared Goff and potentially be a more contributing weapon in Detroit’s offense. Back in 2022, Peoples-Jones proved he could be a legit receiving threat when he caught 61 passes for 839 yards and three touchdowns with the Browns.

As of today, most of the Lions’ receiving corps from last year will be returning in 2024. Amon-Ra St. Brown is entering the final year of his contract, Jameson Williams is expected to take on a starting role, while Raymond, Antoine Green, Tom Kennedy, Maurice Alexander, Daurice Fountain, and Tre’Quan Smith are all signed to Detroit, as well.

The big question is whether Josh Reynolds, who is currently an unrestricted free agent, will be back in 2024. As of Saturday afternoon, there had been no developments regarding Reynolds’ return.

