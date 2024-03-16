Chicago Bears gets next to nothing in Justin Fields trade

The Chicago Bears finally pulled the trigger on the trade we knew was coming all offseason. After a couple weeks of trying to gauge the market, the Bears traded quarterback Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers. But the return on the trade was paltry by most standards of young quarterback trades. In return, the Bears are getting just a sixth-round pick in 2025. Per Adam Schefter, that sixth-round pick can turn into a fourth-round pick if Fields plays at least 51 percent of snaps for the Steelers in 2024.

That seems unlikely, though. Fields will be entering a completely revamped quarterback room in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh recently signed Russell Wilson—who is reportedly entering the offseason as the starter over Fields—then subsequently traded their young quarterback, too. Kenny Pickett and a fourth-round pick were traded earlier this week to the Philadelphia Eagles for a third-round pick and a pair of seventh-round picks.

It’s an unceremonious end to Fields’ Bears career. The former 11th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft lasted three years in Chicago. While he was a unique rushing threat for the Bears, his passing game never fully developed. He completed just 60.3 percent of his passes for 40 touchdowns, 30 interceptions, and an 82.3 passer rating.

Fields represents the Bears’ second failed quarterback selected in the first round in six years. In 2017, the Bears picked Mitchell Trubisky second overall, and he managed four years in Chicago before they chose to move on.

Chicago will almost certainly take a third crack at the bat in April during the 2024 NFL Draft. They have the first overall pick in the draft, and most believe they will be taking USC’s Caleb Williams with the pick. Chicago also currently has the ninth overall pick in the draft.