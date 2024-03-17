 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Whoops! Revisiting hot takes from when Lions passed on Justin Fields for Penei Sewell

Remember some of the hot takes from when the Detroit Lions passed on Justin Fields to select Penei Sewell? We do.

By Erik Schlitt
/ new
Chicago Bears vs Detroit Lions Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The NFL Draft is full of overreactions and hot takes. Armchair fans and analysts are more than happy to weigh in on picks and attempt to ridicule teams for taking one player over another. This is especially prevalent among fans wanting to dunk on their favorite team's division rivals.

For example, here’s a great screen grab from our own Ryan Mathews, capturing Green Bay Packers analysts reacting to the Detroit Lions taking running back Jahmyr Gibbs with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft—you know, before he made the Pro Bowl as a rookie.

But following Saturday night’s news of the Chicago Bears trading quarterback Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a sixth-round pick in 2025 (!) we thought it might be a good time to revisit some media and fan reactions from when the Lions passed on Fields to select All-Pro offensive tackle, Penei Sewell.

Now this is all in good fun and in the spirit of team rivalries—and credit to these brave souls for not deleting these tweets—but at the same time, let’s have some fun Lions fans.

He realized his mistake during the Lions 2023-24 divisional playoff win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Here are some more reactions from Bears fans:

Whoops.

If the sarcasm wasn’t laid on so thick in this next Tweet, this would have actually been accurate.

But Lions media and fans are not immune to falling into this trap either.

Not to be left out, even the SOL crowd got in on the action:

Heck, some Lions fans were exposing themselves just a few days ago:

In the end, it’s nice when lessons are learned, and apologies are made.

More From Pride Of Detroit

Loading comments...

Subscribe to PODD

The Lions are navigating a crucial offseason with great expectations for the future of the NFC. You'll want all the exclusive information from Jeremy Reisman to be the best fan you can be with the Pride of Detroit Direct newsletter delivered directly to your inbox.