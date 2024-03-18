The first wave of free agency is over, and with it, many teams across the NFL have bolstered their rosters with aspirations of success. While the Detroit Lions have added talent in multiple ways, it is always worth comparing to the rest of the league.

The big, multi-year contracts with hundreds of millions of dollars always dominate the headlines, as do the new faces in new places. The 2024 edition of free agency has not only seen NFL staples join new teams, but also a carousel of Madden-worthy trades. Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers? Keenan Allen to the Chicago Bears? Carlton Davis to the Lions? These are just some of the trades affecting the NFC North, let alone the NFL as we know it.

The next wave of free agents will trickle in in the lead up to the 2024 NFL Draft, and while Brad Holmes will undoubtedly make a few more moves, the biggest moves are all but over. Looking at the rest of the league and their moves, is there a deal you wish Holmes had pulled the trigger on?

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Is there a move that you wish the Lions had made in free agency?

My answer: Signing safety Geno Stone, who signed a two-year, $15 million deal with the Cincinnati Bengals.

There are three moves I want to mention, but their fits with the Lions were not ideal. I think the Steelers got excellent value trading for Fields for a conditional sixth-round pick, but Detroit was not a logical destination for the former Bears quarterback given the presence of Hendon Hooker and the division rivalry between the Lions and Bears. I also think the Miami Dolphins made a great move by signing cornerback Kendall Fuller to a two-year, $16.5 million deal. However, following the Lions’ trade for Davis and signing of Amik Robertson, I don’t think this signing made sense for Detroit. Finally, the Lions will certainly miss guard Jonah Jackson, but given his three-year, $51 million deal with the Los Angeles Rams, I think he priced himself out of Detroit.

While the Lions have shored up their cornerback room, I think their safety group is still needing another piece or two. Kerby Joseph and Ifeatu Melifonwu are the probable starters for 2024, but the only other pure safety on the roster is undrafted free agent Brandon Joseph. Tracy Walker was released, while C.J. Gardner-Johnson signed a three-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. Considering that the Lions’ safeties accounted for 2,410 snaps in 2023, the Lions need a capable player to take some of those plays.

While the Lions could very well address this in the draft or the next wave of free agency, I think signing Geno Stone was a move I wish Brad Holmes had made. Stone is an excellent safety in coverage, which would have complemented the solid run defense that Kerby Joseph and Melifonwu provide.

A two-year deal for just $15 million is beyond reasonable for a soon-to-be 25-year-old safety on the rise. Xavier McKinney earned a four-year, $68 million deal with the Green Bay Packers. Gardner-Johnson, despite missing most of last season, got $33 million from the Eagles on his three-year deal. I don’t believe the difference between Stone and either of these players is worth tens of millions.

With another Stone off the board, along with Jordan Fuller signing a one-year, $5.25 million contract with the Carolina Panthers, I think the Lions are now in the market for a veteran, rather than a player entering their prime. Players like Quandre Diggs, Eddie Jackson, or John Johnson are strong candidates to form a safety trio with Joseph and Melifonwu.

Looking back at the first wave of free agency, which moves stand out as ones you wish the Lions had made? Let us know in the comments below.