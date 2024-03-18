Report: Lions sign G Kevin Zeitler to a 1-year deal

The starting jobs on the Detroit Lions roster are slowly dwindling away. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Lions and a former Baltimore Ravens Pro Bowl guard Kevin Zeitler to a 1-year contract.

Zeitler, who just turned 34 years old, has played in 182 NFL games, making 181 starts—and all of them at right guard. The 12-year veteran is coming off his first Pro Bowl season, but he has been one of the more respected guards in the League for the better part of his career, and has only had one season where he scored below a 71 overall grade from PFF—back in 2020 with the New York Giants.

Throughout his time in the NFL, Zeitler has been very durable, starting over 1,000 snaps in nine of those seasons. Because of his vast experience at right guard, he will likely be penciled in as the Lions starter, and recently re-signed Graham Glasgow will likely shift to the left side—where he’s logged 1,219 snaps in his career, including 75 snaps last season.

While Zeitler will be the presumed starter for now, there’s a real chance he faces competition for his role. Because of his age, it’s clear Zeitler is not a long-term solution for the Lions, which may result in them using a high draft pick in order to solidify their offensive line for the future.

