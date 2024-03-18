 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Detroit Lions get widespread praise for Kevin Zeiter addition

Both national and local analysts LOVE the Detroit Lions free agent addition of Kevin Zeitler.

By Jeremy Reisman
Baltimore Ravens v Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images

On Monday night, news broke that the Detroit Lions have agreed to terms with veteran guard Kevin Zeitler on a one-year deal. Zeitler will likely step into a starting position—almost certainly right guard—giving the Lions offensive line a potential starting five again after losing Jonah Jackson in free agency.

Zeitler is a 12-year NFL veteran, meaning he brings a ton of experience to Detroit. In fact, according to Pro Football Reference, Zeitler’s 181 career starts rank 13th among all active NFL players (no longer including Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox).

The addition makes sense on a lot of levels, and even though we don’t exactly know the terms of the deal yet, the Lions are already receiving a ton of national praise for the move.

Let’s take a look at some of the immediate reactions to the addition across Twitter.

First, here’s some insight from former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III, who points out that the veteran guard’s character will be a perfect fit with Dan Campbell and company:

Now some more general praise from a ton of national analysts:

Here’s some high praise PLUS a five-minute clip of Brian Baldinger breaking down Zeitler’s play:

Oh, and here’s Lions superfan/former Lions running back Kerryon Johnson’s thoughts on the move and the job general manager Brad Holmes has been doing.

Now let’s look locally. For weeks, I had been hoping for a Kevin Zeitler signing, and it sure looks like the feeling was very much mutual among Lions fans and analysts. Lions' Twitter exploded in excitement when the news dropped on Monday night. Here’s a look at some of the best responses.

