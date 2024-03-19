Breaking down DJ Reader’s two-year deal with Detroit Lions

Late last week, the Detroit Lions made their biggest free agency splash of the offseason, inking defensive tackle DJ Reader to a contract that was originally reported as a two-year contract worth a maximum of $27.25 million. The details are now out for the Reader contract, and it should be more accurately described as a two-year, $22 million deal. Additionally, the Lions, again, used several void years to help ease the cap hit of the next two seasons.

Let’s get into the nitty-gritty of the contract, how it impacts the Lions, and how it compares to other players.

Contract details provided by Over The Cap.

DJ Reader — 2 years, $22 million — $7.425 million guaranteed, $6.215 million signing bonus

2024

Base Salary: $1.21 million salary (fully guaranteed)

$1.243 million prorated signing bonus

$2.1 million roster bonus

Up to $1.275 million per game roster bonus ($1.05M hits the cap based on 14 games played last year)

$200,000 workout bonus

Cap hit: $5,303,000

2025:

Base Salary: $6.29 million salary (not guaranteed)

$1.243 million prorated signing bonus

$4 million roster bonus (due March 15)

Up to $510,000 per game roster bonus

$200,000 workout bonus

Cap hit: $12,243,000

Dead cap if cut (before roster bonus): $4,972,000 — Savings: $7,271,000

2026, 2027, 2028 (void years)

Capt hit: $3,729,000 — all due in 2026

The Lions added three void years to Reader’s new contract to help spread his $6,215,000 signing bonus across five total years on the deal. Of course, when the contract automatically voids in 2026, the remaining three years of proration all accelerate to hit the cap that year ($3,729,000).

In Year 1 of the deal, Reader’s cap hit is an extremely reasonable $5,303,000, which currently ranks 31st among all defensive tackles (per Spotrac) thanks to a minimum overall salary that is fully guaranteed.

Year 2 is an opportunity for Reader to gain a significant raise. Not only does his base salary jump to $6.29 million, but he’ll also earn a $4 million roster bonus if the Lions do not cut or trade him before March 15. His cap hit jumps to $12,243,000, which currently ranks 19th among defensive tackles for the 2025 season.

But if things aren’t working out with Reader after the 2024 season, there is a reasonable out in the second year of his deal. If Detroit cuts Reader before that $4 million roster bonus is due, they’ll recoup $7,271,000 in cap space while eating just under $5 million in dead cap. That would essentially turn this deal into a one-year, $10,275,000 contract with the cap hit split over two years. He would be off the books by 2026.

Overall, this looks like a fair deal for both sides. If Reader plays up to his potential, the Lions will get him at a discount this year, and Reader will earn his pay raise in 2025. Even then, his 2025 cap hit is more than affordable for a player of his caliber. If Reader struggles—remember, he’s coming off a torn quad at age 29—the Lions took a calculated risk that won’t hurt the team long-term.