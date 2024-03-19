Instant analysis of the Lions’ addition of Kevin Zeitler

NFL free agency marches on. The Detroit Lions scored some key additions in the first week, and then quickly on Monday added Pro Bowler Kevin Zeitler to their offensive line. Over that past week, the Vikings and Bears also made changes to their quarterback position, changing the landscape of the division as the Lions prepare to look ahead to their 2024 campaign.

On this episode of the Pride of Detroit PODcast, we break down Zeitler and much more from free agency. We discuss what Zeitler adds to the offensive line, where he will play on the left and/or right sides, what it means for draft needs, and how much this counts for “big splash” signings that fans have been arguing to see. We also discuss Lions DT DJ Reader, NFC North divisional opponents, and the contract extensions for Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes.

We’ve got plenty to cover and we’re full steam ahead for the NFL Draft. Be sure to join us for the whole trip.

