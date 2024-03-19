A clip circulating social media has Lions fans up in arms of popular ESPN host Mike Greenberg claiming the Detroit Lions missed their chance to go all the way.

“I think they missed their window. I think their shot to win the championship was last year. I think they’re getting surpassed in their own division,” the analyst said. “I think Green Bay is now better than them.”

Greenberg argued that throughout history, teams that have lost deep in the players have rarely returned to that point.

“How about when Buffalo lost that game with 0:13 left against Kansas City. Well, that was a heartbreaking loss. But, you know, they’ll be back. They’ll clearly take that one more step. How’s that worked out? Cincinnati in that Super Bowl against the Rams. ‘Oh, look, how close they’ve come. Look how good and young their quarterback is. Oh, they’ll certainly be back.’ How’s that worked out?” he said.

Greeny took it one step further.

“I’m old enough to remember Dan Marino getting to the Super Bowl against Joe Montana, his second year in the NFL. Set the world on fire. Oh, Marino, the first of what will unquestionably be five Super Bowl appearances. Never got back. You miss that chance — you miss that chance,” he said.

To be fair, it’s something Dan Campbell himself acknowledged just following the heartbreaking loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship just a few short months ago.

“I told those guys, this may have been our only shot,” Campbell said late January. “Do I think that? No. Do I believe that? No. However, I know how hard it is to get here. I’m well aware. It’s going to be twice as hard to get back to this point next year than it was last year. That’s the reality.”

In my opinion that nobody asked for, it’s not the worst thing to have national media already doubting the Lions. Chip-on-the-shoulder mode is where a nitty gritty Detroit team shines.

And onto the rest of your notes.

“Wherever you put me on the field, I’ll do what I can to fit in with myself and the position to make plays and continue to be successful.” What new Lions cornerback Amik Robertson may lack in height, he more than makes up for in confidence. The Detroit Free Press’ Dave Birkett has that story.

Realizing the O-line is about to be stacked, our own Erik Schlitt compiled each player’s Pro Football Focus ranking, and it’s something to behold.

PFF's 2023 blocking ranks for Lions projected 2024 OL



LT Taylor Decker = 9th best OT

LG Graham Glasgow = 8th G

C Frank Ragnow = No. 1 C

RG Kevin Zeitler = 15 G

RT Penei Sewell = No. 1 OT



FWIW, Sewell and Ragnow were PFF's No. 1 and 3 OL overall, regardless of position. — Erik Schlitt (@erikschlitt) March 19, 2024

“The Lions do not have a number two guy. They don’t have that big bodied X receiver that can bully guys and go up and get a contested catch.” A to Z Sports’ Mike Payton is convinced the Lions will take a receiver early in the draft.

Alex Anzalone is pumped for what’s to come.