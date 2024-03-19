 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Notes: New details emerge on Amon-Ra St. Brown Netflix documentary

A Netflix documentary following Amon-Ra St. Brown and 4 other NFL receivers is set to debut in the Summer of 2024. We’ve got more details here.

By Jeremy Reisman
During the 2023 Detroit Lions season, there were NFL Films cameras all around the team’s facility. Back in November, the Detroit News’ Justin Rogers figured out why: Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was to be featured in the follow-up to Netflix’s “Quarterback” documentary series. At the time, little was known about the show other than St. Brown’s involvement.

On Tuesday, the NFL and Netflix officially announced the series, now called... you guess it... “Receiver” this year, and with the announcement comes a lot more details about the show.

For one, while “Quarterback” followed three of the league’s passers of varying talent, “Receiver” will follow five superstar pass catchers: St. Brown, Davante Adams, Justin Jefferson, George Kittle, and Deebo Samuel. That may mean a bit less screen time for St. Brown, but given Detroit’s fantastic run to the NFC Championship game, the Lions are certain to be heavily featured—especially in that conference championship game, since both Kittle and Samuel were on the other sideline.

We also know that—just like its predecessor—there will be a total of eight episodes spanning the entire 2023 season. As for the release date, that hasn’t been dropped. The official statement simply says it will premiere in “Summer 2024.” For what it’s worth “Quarterback” dropped on July 12 last year.

  • The Lions made the Kevin Zeitler signing official on Tuesday afternoon, and dropped some impressive facts about him and highlights, too:

Alim McNeill knows firsthand how tough it can be to move Zeitler:

  • This breakdown of new Lions cornerback Amik Robertson’s game is a bit long, but is worth every bit of your time:

  • Old friend alert:

