Former Lions DE Romeo Okwara announces retirement

Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara announced his retirement in a thoughtful post on Instagram Tuesday evening.

After some introspection and meditation I have decided to step away from the NFL. The game of football has been the largest part of my life for the greater of 18 years, 8 of which I have been fortunate enough to play at the professional level. 4 of those with my brother ♥️ The experiences, friendships, and camaraderie I have been lucky enough to share with my teammates, coaches, and peers is something I will forever be grateful for. You all mean the world to me and I will continue to cheer you on for the rest of our lives! @detroitlionsnfl organization - THANK YOU for giving this young kid a chance 6 years ago after coming into the league as a Free Agent. My heart is forever with you and the city of Detroit. I am excited for what’s next as I navigate this crazy transition away from the game

Okwara, originally undrafted in 2016, went on to have a successful NFL career. After two years with the New York Giants, Okwara was claimed by the Detroit Lions, where he would stay for the next six years.

In Detroit, he saw immediate success, tallying 7.5 sacks in his first season and earning a quick two-year extension. In the final year of that deal, he exploded with his most successful season: a 10-sack year. That earned him another extension—this time a three-year deal.

Unfortunately, his career took a turn from there. He suffered an Achilles tear seven months after signing the extension and his career never fully recovered. Okwara was still productive enough to play out the life of his contract, but he never recaptured some of the high potential he showed in his healthiest seasons.

Okwara retires at just age 28, but as a player who has never shied away from a myriad of interests outside of football—including an impressive photography career—he will almost certainly find fulfillment in retirement.