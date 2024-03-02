To probably nobody’s surprise, Detroit Lions right tackle Penei Sewell took the top spot as the highest-graded offensive tackle of 2023 by PFF grade.

As several Pride of Detroit members named him Most Valuable Player of the year, Pro Football Focus issued the Pro Bowler and First-team All-Pro a 92.8 grade for his performance this past season.

“Not only was the second-year pro PFF’s highest-graded offensive tackle, but he also led all tackles in total snap count across the regular season and playoffs. In all, he allowed just one sack and committed just seven penalties,” wrote PFF’s Austin Scott. “Sewell’s 95.1 run-blocking grade was as elite as it gets, coming in as the second-highest run-blocking grade for an offensive tackle — behind only the untouchable 2021 season from the next man on this list — since 2008.”

By that, Scott means Trent Williams’ “untouchable” 97.7 grade in 2021 and Tony Pashos’ 95.5 in 2008, in case you were wondering.

Sewell is entering the fourth year of his rookie contract, but the Lions have the option to add a fifth year because he was a first-round draft pick. Based on the grades above, they’d be smart to lock him in ASAP, but throw in his incredible leadership skills at just 23 years old, it’s a no brainer.

And onto the rest of your notes.

Detroitlions.com’s Tim Twentyman down in Indy offers a couple of edge prospects the Lions should consider.

From Grand Rapids to Alpena to Lansing, Detroit Lions 2024 Youth Football Camps are now on sale. They involve high energy football instruction for both boys and girls, interactive drills in all phases, skill competitions, and more.

Any opportunity to feature two of my FOX 2 favorites. Can you believe the draft is just 55 days away?

Couple of folks expressed an interest in L’Jarius Sneed. A to Z Sports’ Mike Payton takes a dive into what that would entail.