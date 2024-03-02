NFL Combine results: 5 standouts from the safety group

The 2024 NFL Combine continues to roll along and, so far, we have identified the top standouts on the interior defensive linemen, among the edge rushers, off-the-ball linebackers. and cornerback groups. That leaves the safeties as the only defensive group remaining, and in this article, we’ll take a closer look at which of those prospects stood out in Indianapolis.

Calen Bullock, USC (6-foot-2, 188 pounds)

Bullock didn’t make my pre-Combine watchlist because I speculated his stock would be too rich for the Lions. But on the broadcast, NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah suggested that Bullock could get some looks for a potential switch to corner, which prompted his inclusion as a potential option for the Lions.

Long (32.5-inch arm length) and fast (4.48 40-yard dash), Bullock has center fielder range, while also showing the ability to transition between angles with ease. There was little wasted movement in on-field drills and he showed smooth movement all over the field. He also showed great anticipation when the ball was in the air and engulfed it when it got close to him.

Javon Bullard, Georgia (5-foot-10 1⁄ 2 , 198 pounds)

The top safety on my pre-Combine watchlist, Bullard didn’t disappoint in measurable or on-field drills. He ran a 4.47 40-yard dash, and his speed showed up all over the field. He was smooth when transitioning, drove hard out of breaks, ran precision drills (hanging on the required lines), and didn't need to phase down his speed when asked to adjust.

Cole Bishop, Utah (6-foot-2, 206 pounds)

One of the big winners of the day, Bishop “emphatically” answered questions about his long speed, per Jeremiah, running a 4.45 40-yard dash and achieving an unofficial 9.82 RAS. Bishop was silky smooth in drills, and showed excellent balance, range, and precision in drills, running straight down the required line.

Excellent gauntlet from Cole Bishop. Did pull up at the end. Hope he is OK pic.twitter.com/5dU3MooTxN — Billy M (@BillyM_91) March 2, 2024

Bishop is a tough, physical safety with the range to play all over the field, and was one of the best safeties at the Combine.

Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Texas Tech (5-foot-10 1⁄ 2 , 197 pounds)

Another prospect who made the watchlist, Taylor-Demerson’s speed (4.41 40-yard dash) translated to the on-field drills, as he rolled through the drills. He showed good drive out of his breaks, kept his feet under his hips for balance, and adjusted to several poorly thrown balls, including making one catch off the tops of his shoes. There was some drifting in some routes but there’s a ton there to like.

Sione Vaki, Utah (5-foot-11, 210 pounds)

Another pre-Combine watchlister, it doesn’t take long watching Vaki to see how he’d fit in with the Lions. Vaki played both ways at Utah last season (stepped up at running back due to injury) and he looks like a junkyard dog no matter what role he is in.

In on-field drills, Vaki looks like a running back, runs like a running back, but attacks like a safety. The level of focus and aggression was off-the-charts when he was on the field, as it looked like he was approaching every rep like it was his last. Vaki is another player who vortexed any ball that was anywhere close to him, which is not overly surprising considering his experience on offense.

Vaki stuck around after the safety drills concluded to take part in some running back drills at the request of teams that were considering him for an offensive position.