NFL Combine results: 5 standouts from the running back group

The 2024 NFL Combine has made its way to the offensive side of the ball and the running backs took the field to kick off the Saturday coverage.

With running back likely being less of a priority for the Lions—due to the players they’re returning—this article will focus on prospects who could slide into Day 3 of the NFL Draft. Let’s take a look at the running backs who stood out.

Ray Davis, Kentucky (5-foot-8 1⁄ 2 , 211 pounds)

I may be pushing it hoping that Davis slides into Day 3, but he’d be such a good fit with the Lions’ scheme that it’s worth taking the time to talk about him. He didn’t run a blistering 40-yard dash (4.52 seconds) but for the gap-bruiser that he is, that number is perfectly acceptable. In on-field drills, he ran the Duce Staley drill to perfection, illustrating quick, accurate feet, and balance. His strength shows up in his cuts, which he translates into an explosive upfield burst. As a receiver, he tracks the ball well and catches the ball with ease.

Tyrone Tracy, Purdue (5-foot-11, 209 pounds)

A former wide receiver, Tracy is an easy mover both as a runner and receiver. He glides across the field, confidently secures the ball, uses speed in and out of cuts, and has a hesitation-to-explosion move that is hard to handle. His best trait is obviously as a pass catcher but don’t peg him as a third-down back only, there is a lot to like as a runner as well.

Isaac Guerendo, Louisville (6-foot-0, 221 pounds)

Guerendo ran a blistering 4.33 40-yard dash, which is incredibly impressive for a back that leans on power more often than not. His fast feet showed up in drills—including the Duce Staley drill—showing almost no wasted movement despite his big frame.

Kimani Vidal, Troy (5-foot-8, 213 pounds)

Vidal is arguably the best pass blocking running back in the draft—which is why he led my pre-Combine running backs preview—and he showed there is more to his game than just as a situational player. Vidal ran a 4.46 40-yard dash and had very fast feet—again, one of the best in the Duce Staley drill. His compact frame lets the ball into his chest more often than I would prefer, but he has easy hands and didn’t drop a ball at the Combine, illustrating his potential as a third-down option.

Keilan Robinson, Texas (5-foot-8 1⁄ 2 , 191 pounds)

Running a 4.42 40-yard dash was an important number for Robinson, because he projects as a third-down option with a starting kick return range. His hands were smooth and clean, his cuts looked effortless and he got upfield in a hurry. There’s some developmental appeal to his game, and his return ability could get him on a roster as a RB4.