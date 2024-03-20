Lions film breakdown: What the all-22 says about new Lions DT DJ Reader

Unfortunately for the rest of the NFL, the best run defense in the NFL in 2023 just improved in a big way. And yes, I am speaking both literally and figuratively.

After a 2023 season where they were the number one ranked run defense in terms of DVOA, the Detroit Lions made a big splash in free agency by signing one of the most dominant interior defensive linemen in the league—DJ Reader.

Reader was originally drafted back in 2016 by the Houston Texans, where he would learn from one of the best nose tackles to ever do it—Vince Wilfork. Four years later his rookie contract was up, allowing him to test free agency for the first time in his young career. He would go on to sign a four-year $53M deal with the Cincinnati Bengals and was a key component of their defense during the Bengals’ 2021 Super Bowl run.

A true throwback in some respects and a unicorn in others, Reader combines quick-twitch power with insane strength at the point-of-attack in order to disrupt opposing offenses. Let’s take a look at the all-22 to see how Reader’s game is a force multiplier for those who are lucky enough to play around him.

Dominant Run Defender

Naturally, we have to begin Reader’s film study with a dominant rep against the run. Since entering the league, he has consistently been one of the best run defenders around, and that continued to pop up when I was studying his 2023 tape with the Bengals.

In a division matchup against the Cleveland Browns in Week 1, Reader made his presence felt early and often.

The Browns are in a third-and-two situation where they prefer to hand the ball off to their powerful, do-it-all running back, Nick Chubb. Lined up on the center's outside shoulder—at the one-technique—Reader excels when tasked with attacking one-half of a blocker’s body. Understanding that the run will likely be across the formation to his left, Reader gets a strong two-handed punch into the chest of the center while simultaneously driving his feet.

Because this is a run concept that requires Cleveland offensive linemen to pull, Reader’s penetration causes things to get crowded in the offensive backfield. Chubb isn’t able to get going and the result is a short gain and a win for the defense.

You see this kind of play time and time again from Reader. Having the strength and athleticism to be a good defensive tackle is one thing, but having the feel for the mental aspect of the game that Reader has is what truly makes him special and sets him apart.

Next up we have a rep where Reader is lined up directly over the center pre-snap—the zero-technique—with the Browns operating under center on first down. Cleveland isn’t really attempting to hide what they are trying to do, with the pre-snap motion across the formation, as well as guard Wyatt Teller pulling once the ball is snapped.

In theory, this is meant to make the block on Reader an easier one. Center Ethan Pocic works down the line to help seal the backside, while left guard Joel Bitonio is tasked with blocking down and sealing Reader.

It all sounds good on paper, but blocking Reader with one player is not wise.

Initially, Bitonio does a nice job of getting his body between Reader and Chubb, who is attempting to follow Teller to daylight. However, the run is fit well on the play-side, and Chubb is forced to dip back inside.

Unfortunately for him, Reader has already worked across Bitonio’s face and is now in the hole that Chubb was hoping to squeeze through. Reader then holds off the blocker with one arm before wrapping the ball carrier up and getting him on the ground.

Reader may see more double teams than anyone I have watched tape of in the last several years and for good reason. If you don’t double-team him, you are asking for trouble. And even if you do, it doesn’t always go according to plan. More on that later.

This next rep from Reader is perfect teach-tape for young defensive linemen out there. Reader is lined up at the zero-technique where he is one-on-one with Seattle Seahawks’ center—and former Lion—Evan Brown.

Once the ball is snapped, Reader engages with Brown, and because of excellent placement with his left hand, he is able to extend his arm—allowing him to peek in the backfield to see where the ball may be headed.

From there, he is able to work back across Brown’s face in order to squeeze the gap and make the tackle on Seahawks’ running back Kenneth Walker. It looks easy enough but ask any defensive lineman who played the game at a high level, and they will tell you—doing this to an NFL-caliber offensive lineman is really difficult.

Another thing Reader does extremely well is his ability to keep his shoulders square to the line of scrimmage during stretch run plays. At 6-foot-3 and 335 pounds, Reader shouldn’t have the feet of a dancer, but like fellow interior defensive lineman Alim McNeill, Reader is an athlete.

Offenses did their best at attempting to stretch the Bengals’ defense horizontally, but like most running concepts, things got significantly more difficult with Reader on the field. He may not make a ton of tackles in instances where offenses are trying to run away from him, but thanks to his incredible physical gifts as a big man, cutback lanes against the Bengals were extremely hard to come by.

Additionally, I did not see even one instance of Reader being washed down the line of scrimmage and out of a play. This is really incredible when you stop and consider how often he is double-teamed when teams attempt to run the ball.

For our last play focusing on Reader’s prowess against the run, Seattle attempts to double Reader in an effort to create a running lane for Walker.

Thanks to his power, Reader stops Brown in his tracks, not allowing for the center to create any sort of vertical push whatsoever. The right guard (75) is assigned with chipping Reader before climbing to the second level to pick off a linebacker. Sadly, for Seattle, Reader is having none of it.

You may think to yourself, “Why is Reader going down to one knee in the middle of a play?” This is actually taught by many football coaches and is a sure-fire way to slow down an offensive line’s forward momentum. Essentially interior defensive linemen are taught to blow up the shoulder of the player they are keying, while simultaneously throwing their hips and butt into the other blocker attempting to double.

Seemingly in a flash, Reader splits the double team, pops up from one knee, and makes a diving tackle on the running back. This is the unicorn stuff I mentioned earlier.

Causing Chaos in the Middle

As shown previously, just because an offense devotes two blockers to stopping Reader doesn’t mean it’s going to work.

This time Reader is lined up as a 2i (inside shoulder of the offensive guard) with the Seahawks attempting to run a pin-and-pull concept, where both their right tackle and right guard are pulling to the left side of the formation.

Both the left guard and left tackle of Seattle have a chance to seal off Reader from the play side, but neither are successful. Reader defeats the block of the guard in an instant and is able to bully his way through the block of the tackle by getting lower than his man.

What should have been an easy double team for the Seahawks turns into a pile-up along the left side of the offensive line, and Reader’s teammates rally to the football to bring down Walker for a loss on the play.

Plays like these don’t always show up in the box score, but this is precisely the type of play I was talking about when I said Reader was a force multiplier on defense. When an offense has to use multiple blockers to slow down an opposing team’s nose tackle, life gets easier (and more fun) for everyone playing around them.

There are a lot to choose from, but this may be my favorite rep from Reader throughout this entire film study.

Third-and-short against one of the best short-yardage teams in the NFL in 2023—the San Franciso 49ers. Reader is once again lined up as a zero-technique directly over the center, with the 49ers in an I-formation consisting of fullback Kyle Juszczyk and running back Christian McCaffery. Instead of pitching the ball to McCaffery, San Franciso quarterback Brock Purdy takes the snap and immediately hands the ball off to Juszczyk for a quick-hitting fullback dive.

In most cases, this would probably work for the 49ers, but playing against Reader is anything but normal, and San Francisco had broken a cardinal rule.

You do not run right at Reader. If you do, chaos may ensue.

Almost instantaneously, Reader is able to drive the center into the offensive backfield, causing Juszczyk to run right into the back of his teammate. I can almost guarantee you that the 49ers were not anticipating losing yards on a fullback dive, but such is life when DJ Reader is lined up across from your team’s center.

Pass Rush Juice

It would be wrong to conduct a film study on Reader and not talk about the juice he brings to the table as a pass rusher. And while he may only have 9.5 sacks in his career, the impact that an interior force like Reader has on the rest of his team extends well beyond the box score.

To start with, Reader’s skill as a run defender directly leads to more pass-rushing opportunities for him and his teammates. How do you get into more third-and-long situations as a defense? By setting the tone on first and second downs, and that is where the big man is at his best.

Beyond that, he routinely drew extra attention on passing downs, limiting a team’s ability to slide protection toward other rushers alongside Reader. Add in the fact that Reader’s awesome power allows him to collapse the pocket from the middle and you begin to understand how his presence alone can lead to more pressure and sacks for his teammates.

This next play is a perfect example of how an interior rush can have a domino effect on the rest of the defense. Despite only rushing four, the Bengals are able to create pressure thanks to Reader’s effort and a sound rush plan.

The center actually does a good job of initially engaging with Reader, forcing the defensive tackle to work outside against the outside shoulder of the blocker. Eventually, Reader works free from the grasp of his blocker and ends up at the feet of Browns’ quarterback Deshaun Watson.

This forces Watson to bail out of the pocket where his pass is tipped and intercepted. And while the defensive back will be the one credited with the turnover, it was the pass rush from Reader and company that moved Watson off of his spot.

DJ Mutombo? Kidding, but on a serious note—I love defensive linemen who are good at getting their hands into passing lanes. You’re always taught that if you can’t get all the way to the quarterback, get those hands up and try to get a deflection.

As the game wore on, Cleveland began rolling doubles toward Reader more frequently. Once again only rushing four, the Bengals created a bit of pressure off the edge, and while occupying two blockers, Reader kept his eyes in the backfield.

At the very last second, he gets his massive left hand in the air and is able to get a piece of the ball, causing the pass to land harmlessly on the Cleveland turf. The finger wag makes this rep that much sweeter.