Updated Report: Arrest warrant issued for Lions CB Cameron Sutton

According to a press release from the Hillsborough County (Florida) Sheriff’s Office, an arrest warrant has been issued for Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton. According to the statement, Sutton’s warrant is for “Aggravated Battery - Domestic Violence”.

Update a correction on the charge has been issued:

“Cameron Sutton is wanted for Domestic Battery by Strangulation. It was originally relayed as Aggravated Battery - Domestic Violence.”

Dave Birkett of the Free Press has contacted the department and confirmed the accuracy of the report.

On the phone with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, a public information officer said this is the same Cam Sutton that plays for the Lions and a warrant has been issued for his arrest

Detroit News’ Justin Rogers provided further context to this evolving situation.

“Hillsborough County police were contacted at 4:30 a.m. on March 7 regarding a domestic incident involving Cam Sutton,” Rogers said on Twitter. “Victims [sic] name is still being withheld. They’ve made multiple attempts to contact Sutton, haven’t been able to, so they released the warrant on social media today.”

Sutton joined the Lions in the 2023 offseason, signing a 3-year contract, and was headed into the season as a projected starter. He currently remains under contract with the Lions organization.

At this time, this is the extent of what we know. There have been no additional reports from the department or the Detroit Lions, but as more details become available, we will provide updates as appropriate.

UPDATE: More details on the arrest warrant

According to the arrest warrant from Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (warrant no. 22333095), the exact charge is “ DV DOMESTIC BATTERY BY STRANGULATION (BATT7016) BOND NONE” and the incident occurred on March 7, 2024.

UPDATE: Birkett and Rogers speak with Sherriff’s office

From Birkett:

“We served his warrant on the seventh because of all the evidence that we found there,” (assistant chief communications officer Phil) Martello said. “Couldn’t find him here in Tampa, pretty sure he fled. We got a couple hits on his license plate (on) license plate readers, but haven’t been able to track him down here, so that’s where we’re at right now. “They’ve attempted to make contact with him, can’t get him on the phone, so they’ve released — our detectives have exhausted everything to try and get ahold of him and that’s why we end up putting the stuff on social media.”

From Rogers:

“We tried to make contact with (Sutton),” Martello said. “We’ve called him, no answer. He’s been ducking us. Our deputies have exhausted all leads here. He’s got vehicles and a home in a county one over from us and he’s not been there and we’ve not been able to catch him there. So, again, it seems like he’s turned his phone off or gotten rid of his phone or something because we haven’t been able to get ahold of him.”

UPDATE: Lions released a statement