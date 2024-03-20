NFL proposing change to rule that screwed Lions in 2023

On Wednesday, the NFL released all of the rule proposals that will be discussed at next week’s owners meetings. We already knew of the proposals proposed by teams—four of which were proposed by the Detroit Lions. But this fuller list of proposals also includes several from NFL’s competition committee and one specific rule proposal appears to close a loophole that screwed the Lions last year.

You may remember Detroit’s Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers on “Thursday Night Football.” In that game, the Packers ran a play at the end of the third quarter—clearly after the clock had expired 0:00. Jordan Love completed a huge 44-yard pass to Jayden Reed.

Should this play have been blown dead? pic.twitter.com/1jbTwxyo8J — PFF (@PFF) September 29, 2023

Despite there being clear and obvious evidence this play should not have happened, it was not a reviewable play under last year’s rules.

The play allowed the Packers to quickly cut Detroit’s lead to 10 with plenty of time remaining in the fourth quarter. The Packers would end up getting close to Detroit, but the Lions closed out the game.

Now the competitor committee is hoping to close this hole in the rulebook. Here is the exact reading of the rule proposed for the 2024 season:

“By Competition Committee; amends Rule 15, Section 3, Article 9, to allow a replay review when there is clear and obvious visual evidence that the game clock expired before any snap.”

It’s nice to see the league actually attempting to fix some clear issues, though it’s disappointing to see that this rule seemingly would only apply to the game clock and not the play clock, which is commonly allowed to expire without a delay of game call due to an unofficial “grace period” given to offenses.

We’ll see if the league passes the proposal soon. For now, you can see all of the league proposals here.