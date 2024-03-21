Former Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara announced his retirement this week via a post on his Instagram account. Okwara, who began his Lions tenure as a waiver wire pickup during the general manager Bob Quinn era, carved out a lengthy six years in Detroit.

While his career in Detroit ended with him as a reserve, in large part due to an Achilles injury that limited his impact in defense, there were still a lot of exciting moments that he produced during his time with the Lions.

Question of the day: What’s your favorite memory of Romeo Okwara as a Lion?

My answer: For me, it’s this sack from the Jets game in 2022.

After rehabbing from a torn Achilles, Okwara had a long road to return to the field and we didn’t quite know if he’d be himself again. Okwara was pretty quiet when he returned, but this play couldn’t have been more timely and set the Lions up for an important win down the home stretch of the season.

Honorable mention goes to a moment shared by Romeo and his brother Julian Okwara when the Lions drafted the latter to join his older brother in Detroit.

It was a good run for Romeo in Detroit and a very fruitful career for a guy who started as an undrafted free agent.

Now it’s your turn. What’s your favorite memory of Romeo Okwara with the Detroit Lions? Let us know in the comments.