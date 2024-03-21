How Ravens fans, analysts reacted to Lions signing Kevin Zeitler

On Monday night, the Detroit Lions made an important free agency move to keep their biggest strength a strength. After allowing starting left guard Jonah Jackson leave in free agency on a monster $17 million a year deal, the Lions inked 34-year-old veteran guard Kevin Zeitler to a one-year deal reportedly worth $6 million.

Zeitler, who made his first Pro Bowl last season, will slide in at right guard with the expectation that versatile lineman Graham Glasgow will slide over to left guard.

For the past three years, Zeitler has locked down the right guard position for the Baltimore Ravens. In each of those seasons, Zeitler has finished with a top-16 PFF grade among all NFL guards.

So how did Ravens fans and writers react when news dropped that Zeitler was headed for Detroit? Let’s take a closer look:

From Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic:

He’ll go down as one of the best free-agent signings in Ravens history. He made his first Pro Bowl last season despite being slowed down the stretch with a knee injury.

From Kyle Barber of Baltimore Beatdown:

Zeitler’s [sic] was a fan-favorite in Baltimore. Deservedly so, as he was a hard-working, tough player who fought to be on the field and stay there. And after 12 years, Ravens fans and a little luck pushed him across the finish line on earning his first Pro Bowl in 2023.

Not even memeing.

Dude is pure grit. Lions got a tough SOB, and a good football player. He’ll fit right in. https://t.co/LWyteB7lbP — Kyle Phoenix (@KylePBarber) March 18, 2024

From ESPN’s Jamison Hensley:

Zeitler, who fought through knee and quad injuries toward the end of last season, finished with a 93.8% pass block win rate (10th among guards), allowing 6 sacks. He had a 61.8% run block win rate (25th among guards). Known for his durability, Zeitler has played 12,263 snaps — the most by an offensive lineman since he entered the league as the 27th overall pick in 2012. He has participated in 91.9% of his teams’ offensive snaps over his career.

Jonas Shaffer and Giana Han of The Baltimore Banner:

Zeitler’s exit, while expected, leaves a gaping hole up front. The 34-year-old started all but four games over the past three seasons for the Ravens and led the team in total snaps (3,217) over that span. He earned Pro Bowl honors last season for the first time in his 12-year career. Zeitler’s arrival in 2021 brought stability that had been missing in the year since Marshal Yanda’s retirement. Zeitler graded out as a top-15 guard each of the past three seasons, according to Pro Football Focus, surpassing the expectations set by his three-year, $22.5 million contract. He allowed just six sacks in 1,979 pass-blocking snaps (0.3% rate).

And now, for some fan reactions:

THANKS FOR EVERYTHING, KEVIN!



Have fun in Detroit. pic.twitter.com/qChq8U67FH — (@LIVERavenNation) March 18, 2024

Man I get wanting to rebuild the OL but Kevin was one who should have been kept. He was ruthless. — Penske Brosky (@BrandonStubner) March 19, 2024

This FA loss is the first one that hurts actual on field performance imo. O line was the biggest need already, now it’s even more pressing — Lou Saneis (@LSaneis) March 19, 2024

Congratulations Lions fans! Y'all got an absolute warrior. — Cole Jackson (@ColeJacksonFB) March 18, 2024

During his time in Baltimore he was a top 5 pass blocking OG. I think the big thing to know is that Baltimore gave help to their LG with their C consistrntly and asked KZ to single block all day. He did so with some of the best effieincy numbers (so high performance, difficult… — Cole Jackson (@ColeJacksonFB) March 18, 2024

Great signing for Detroit. Excellent player and an even better person. — PurpleBirdFan (@PurpleBirdFan) March 18, 2024

He was a good one. Very underrated but Ravens have a history of moving on from OL once their initial contract s are up: Bozeman, Jensen, Hurst, now Moses, Zeits & Simpson. All good ones but they also have a hiding developing them so they feel comfortable with the young guys — James (@CdrBondJames) March 19, 2024