 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How Ravens fans, analysts reacted to Lions signing Kevin Zeitler

A look at the immediate analysis and reactions from Baltimore Ravens fans when the Detroit Lions signed Kevin Zeitler in free agency.

By Jeremy Reisman
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Las Vegas Raiders Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

On Monday night, the Detroit Lions made an important free agency move to keep their biggest strength a strength. After allowing starting left guard Jonah Jackson leave in free agency on a monster $17 million a year deal, the Lions inked 34-year-old veteran guard Kevin Zeitler to a one-year deal reportedly worth $6 million.

Zeitler, who made his first Pro Bowl last season, will slide in at right guard with the expectation that versatile lineman Graham Glasgow will slide over to left guard.

For the past three years, Zeitler has locked down the right guard position for the Baltimore Ravens. In each of those seasons, Zeitler has finished with a top-16 PFF grade among all NFL guards.

So how did Ravens fans and writers react when news dropped that Zeitler was headed for Detroit? Let’s take a closer look:

From Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic:

He’ll go down as one of the best free-agent signings in Ravens history. He made his first Pro Bowl last season despite being slowed down the stretch with a knee injury.

From Kyle Barber of Baltimore Beatdown:

Zeitler’s [sic] was a fan-favorite in Baltimore. Deservedly so, as he was a hard-working, tough player who fought to be on the field and stay there. And after 12 years, Ravens fans and a little luck pushed him across the finish line on earning his first Pro Bowl in 2023.

From ESPN’s Jamison Hensley:

Zeitler, who fought through knee and quad injuries toward the end of last season, finished with a 93.8% pass block win rate (10th among guards), allowing 6 sacks. He had a 61.8% run block win rate (25th among guards).

Known for his durability, Zeitler has played 12,263 snaps — the most by an offensive lineman since he entered the league as the 27th overall pick in 2012. He has participated in 91.9% of his teams’ offensive snaps over his career.

Jonas Shaffer and Giana Han of The Baltimore Banner:

Zeitler’s exit, while expected, leaves a gaping hole up front. The 34-year-old started all but four games over the past three seasons for the Ravens and led the team in total snaps (3,217) over that span. He earned Pro Bowl honors last season for the first time in his 12-year career.

Zeitler’s arrival in 2021 brought stability that had been missing in the year since Marshal Yanda’s retirement. Zeitler graded out as a top-15 guard each of the past three seasons, according to Pro Football Focus, surpassing the expectations set by his three-year, $22.5 million contract. He allowed just six sacks in 1,979 pass-blocking snaps (0.3% rate).

And now, for some fan reactions:

More From Pride Of Detroit

Loading comments...

Subscribe to PODD

The Lions are navigating a crucial offseason with great expectations for the future of the NFC. You'll want all the exclusive information from Jeremy Reisman to be the best fan you can be with the Pride of Detroit Direct newsletter delivered directly to your inbox.