Marcus Davenport understands that there are certain expectations that come with being drafted in the first round. He was a superstar at the University of Texas at San Antonio, and his impressive physical traits led to the New Orleans Saints trading up to select him 14th overall back in the 2018 NFL Draft.

However, over time, that begins to matter less and Davenport signed a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions on what is somewhat of a prove-it deal. And while he has seen his share of disappointments in the NFL, his past could be just what is needed to succeed in Detroit, according to former Pride of Detroit editor, Mansur Shaheen, who discussed this topic in his latest article on his Substack Birds Eye Football,

“(Davenport) is both a victim and a beneficiary of that fateful draft pick in 2018,” Shaheen wrote. “With it came expectations he would likely never meet. Without it, he would probably have made a lot less money and would no longer be in the league.”

Mansur dives into how Davenport is aware of his shortcomings since entering the league but still maintains a positive outlook on what he can accomplish if the right opportunity presents itself. If he can stay on the field, this may be the exact situation needed for someone like Davenport to truly flourish.

And now, onto the rest of today’s notes:

Lions general manager Brad Holmes was in Tuscaloosa, Alabama this week to take in Alabama’s pro-day. Several members of the Crimson Tide could be an option for the Lions at pick No. 29 overall in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

