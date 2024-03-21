 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Here’s what makes Lions’ DJ Reader so effective in run defense

We got to know the new Detroit Lions defensive tackle thanks to a member of the Cincinnati Bengals media.

By Chris Perfett
Syndication: The Enquirer Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The NFC North is sporting a few new running backs, and the Detroit Lions have answered with their own signing of defensive tackle DJ Reader, who joins the team on a two-year, $22 million deal. With more of a presence up the middle, the Lions continue to refine who they attack in the trenches by pairing Reader with the likes of Alim McNeill. It’s a pretty juicy combination, all things considered.

We spoke with Mike Santagata of All Bengals and the It’s Always Gameday in Cincinnati podcast, getting the breakdown of Reader’s career with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Some of the topics covered include, What made him so well-loved and how he was productive on the line? Additionally, we break down how Reader is able to take up space as a pass rusher, his ability to stop the run at a high level, his passion and heart, as well as how he fits in with his new Lions squadmates.

