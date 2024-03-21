Video: Breaking down the All-22 film of Lions DT DJ Reader

While we at Pride of Detroit have plenty of daily written content for our readers to consume, if you haven’t recently visited our POD YouTube page, you’re missing out on a lot of additional content from our staff. In addition to streaming our podcast live, we are also providing stand-alone videos on a variety of current topics.

In our latest video, Meko Scott and Morgan Cannon break down the All-22 film of one of the Detroit Lions newest acquisitions: defensive tackle DJ Reader.

To put it simply, new Detroit Lions defensive tackle DJ Reader is a dominating force on the interior, capable of wreaking havoc in an opposing team’s backfield on any given play. If we are talking about Hollywood comparisons, Godzilla comes to mind.

Reader constantly draws double teams and extra attention from offenses, and when teams make the foolish decision to try and block him with a single player—chaos normally follows.

In the embedded video below, you can check out Meko and Morgan's conversation, and if you can't get enough Reader content, Morgan also broke down Reader's game film in written form earlier in the week.

