Unrestricted free agent wide receiver Josh Reynolds, who spent the last two and a half seasons with the Detroit Lions, will visit the Baltimore Ravens on Friday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

This is the first publicly known interaction Reynolds has had with any NFL team during the 2024 free agency period, including the Lions.

Reynolds joined the Lions halfway through the 2021 season after being claimed off waivers following his release from the Tennessee Titans. Reynolds quickly found his way into the Lions rotation and eventually earned a starting role. Over his time in Detroit, he started 29 games, making 97 receptions for 1393 receiving yards, and 10 touchdowns.

It’s unclear if the Lions have any interest in bringing Reynolds back for another season. As of Thursday afternoon, the Lions had not added any wide receivers in free agency. They did re-sign Donovan Peoples-Jones, who had just five catches for 58 yards in eight games with Detroit last year as a midseason acquisition.

Detroit also has expressed confidence that third-year receiver Jameson Williams—who has had a limited impact through two seasons due to injury and suspension—will take on a bigger role in 2024.

“He is going to push to be a full-time starter now, and that’s what we’re looking for,” coach Dan Campbell said. “We’ve said it before: everybody grows at a different rate, and maybe it’s taken him a little bit longer, but he is developing and he’s growing and he is certainly one of the team. The kid’s come on. So we’ve got high hopes for him, we see him continuing to grow as long as he gets back and puts the work in.”

