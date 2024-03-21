Detroit Lions release Cam Sutton after domestic battery allegations

The Detroit Lions announced on Thursday that they have released cornerback Cameron Sutton.

This comes just over 24 hours after the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office announced via social media that there is a warrant out for Sutton, and he is wanted for alleged “Domestic Battery by Strangulation.”

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, as of Wednesday morning, Sutton had not turned himself in, despite the warrant being issued two weeks ago.

The Lions signed Sutton last offseason, inking a three-year, $33 million free agency deal. In 2023, Sutton started all 17 games for the Lions and all three playoff games. He tallied six passes defended, one interception, and 65 tackles in the regular season.

The Lions spent this offseason bolstering their secondary which struggled all of last season. They traded for former Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis and signed former Raiders corner Amik Robertson. Those two will likely compete for the starting jobs with Emmanuel Moseley, who was re-signed to a one-year deal earlier this month.

On Wednesday, the Lions released a brief statement regarding Sutton’s legal situation.

“We became aware of the ongoing legal situation involving Cam Sutton this morning. We will continue to monitor the situation and will not have further comment at this time.”

Since then, there has been no update from the Lions, Sutton, or the Hillsborough County Police.

This story continues to unfold and we’ll provide updates when necessary.

