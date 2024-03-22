He may no longer officially be a Detroit Lion, but Teddy Bridgewater is still taking some of the team’s young guns under his wing this offseason.

On Thursday evening, wide receiver Maurice Alexander posted on X a picture with Bridgewater and fellow wideout Jameson Williams putting in some offseason work in Miami Gardens, Fla. The football field Bridgewater visited as a child was named in his honor last year for all the 10-year veteran’s achievements. Seems fitting it’s the spot he’d take a few Lions to continue his mentorship role into retirement, which he indicated toward the end of Detroit’s season a few months ago.

Since he first arrived in the Motor City this past August, Bridgewater expressed passion and excitement about working with younger players.

“Man, that’s just me my entire life, just paying it forward,” he said. “Because I know I won’t play this game forever. There are certain things in life I can’t do forever, so it’s like, man, ‘How can I leave an everlasting impact? How can I prepare the next wave of talent, next wave of athletes for what’s in store?’

“It’s kind of my gift to life. Honestly, just pouring into the younger athletes, the younger players on the team. That’s how I stayed blessed, I feel. That’s how I keep getting opportunities, of course outside of what I’m able to do as a football player. It just means a lot to me, especially when you see guys like Jameson Williams who has unbelievable talent.”

Bridgewater had a lot to say about Williams in particular.

“(Williams is) a guy that has unbelievable talent, and I want to just push him to those limits he may have never been pushed (to),” Bridgewater elaborated. “It’s a little tougher when practice is going on because the coaches have different guys they have to get going. If he messes up on a play, you can critique him really quick, but you’ve got to get to the next play.

“He’s a guy I really want to see have a long future in this league because we all know he was a first-rounder for a reason. I just want to challenge him to be the best player he can be, be a true pro. And I’m excited I get to challenge him and really, I’m going to implement some things that are really going to make him hate me. But it’s going to be great for JG (Jared Goff), it’s going to be great for this offense, this organization. I’m excited about his future.”

Pretty nice to see that although Bridgewater hung his own jersey up, he’s still passionate about working with his former teammates. Quarterback Hendon Hooker told media in January that he planned to keep learning by spending the offseason living with the veteran, who will now spend his time also mentoring even younger players — he recently hired as the head football coach of his alma mater, Miami Northwestern High School.

And onto the rest of your notes.

Alim McNeill joins “Green Light with Chris Long” to talk about everything from his rap career to how the Lions’ success impacted the city to how Hendon Hooker’s arm is “smooth as butter.

Obviously there is much debate over what the Lions will do in the draft but you nearly always see analysts predicting they’ll pick up some offensive line help. I say nearly always, because A to Z Sports’ Mike Payton thinks they may not go that route, but instead focus on what they already have.

The Lions may feel that they don’t have to draft an offensive lineman in this years draft.



I explain why here: https://t.co/xtp2PiTlEB — Mike Payton (@AtoZ_Payton) March 20, 2024

Speaking of Hooker, a little update on the jersey number front.

Detroit Lions QB Hendon Hooker (@henhook2) is now wearing number 2. Last worn by C.J. Gardner-Johnson. #OnePride pic.twitter.com/af7IFQuf4a — NFL Jersey Numbers (@nfl_jersey_num) March 20, 2024

“There’s a ton to like about his game and makeup. He fits what the Lions look for.” The Athletic staff teamed up for a second mock draft, with Colton Pouncy weighing in on why he thinks the Lions could bolster the O-line with the 29th pick. ($)

Ford Field is partnering up with Primitiv Performance, which is owned by Calvin Johnson and Rob Sims.

Introducing the Official Performance Partner of Ford Field, @PrimitivPerform! pic.twitter.com/D3mUHeMlPj — Ford Field (@fordfield) March 22, 2024

Make sure to check out First Byte — POD chats with Cincinnati Bengals analyst Mike Santagata about what they can expect from DJ Reader.

If the Lions went after a big body receiver in the draft, who would be the best fit? The Detroit News’ Justin Rogers answers that and more in his latest mailbag.