While the heavy lifting in NFL free agency may largely be over with, there are still plenty of quality players on the market capable of helping teams in the fall. For the Detroit Lions that certainly appears to be true—having already added the likes of defensive tackle DJ Reader, cornerback Carlton Davis III, defensive end Marcus Davenport, right guard Kevin Zeitler, as well as cornerback Amik Robertson.

Looking up and down the Lions’ roster looks a lot different than it did a few years ago, but with that said, there are still a few areas that could be shored up ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft in April.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Which position do you want addressed next in free agency?

My Answer: I’m sleeping pretty well these days, but I would sleep even better at night if the Lions were to address the safety position soon.

Sure, the Lions have may have their starters set on paper with Kerby Joseph and Ifeatu Melifonwu still on their rookie contracts, but beyond those two, only Brandon Joseph is signed through 2024.

Signing a dependable veteran to play as the third safety and act as a mentor to the two aforementioned starters would be a wise move. Fortunately for the Lions, there are several veteran safeties still on the market that would fit the bill for what they are likely looking for in order to round out their safety room.

Players with experience like Quandre Diggs, Justin Simmons, and Marcus Maye are still on the market, giving the Lions options if they do end up going the veteran route.

How about you? Which position do you want the Lions to address next in free agency? Let us know in the comments by scrolling down to the bottom of the page.