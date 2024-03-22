Pride of Detroit’s 2024 NFL Community Mock Draft sign-up

It’s that time of year again! It’s time for the Pride of Detroit Community Mock Draft, which YOU can be a part of and act as an NFL general manager.

Every year, we select the most well-behaved and active members from our Pride of Detroit comment section to represent all 32 teams for a collective two-round mock.

Today is your opportunity to join the POD Community Mock, but please only sign up if you are available to be active and involved every day throughout the next five weeks.

Here’s how it works and what I need from you all:

PLEASE READ THIS ENTIRE POST

The Detroit Lions will be represented by Erik Schlitt. The other 31 teams are up for grabs.

will be represented by Erik Schlitt. The other 31 teams are up for grabs. There are no trades allowed. I’m sorry. I know you all want trades, but getting 32 people to coordinate on a single schedule is nearly impossible. Trades would considerably slow this thing down and threaten our chances to finish it.

I’m sorry. I know you all want trades, but getting 32 people to coordinate on a single schedule is nearly impossible. Trades would considerably slow this thing down and threaten our chances to finish it. In the signup sheet below, you’ll have the opportunity to select three teams of which you’d like to be general manager.

General managers will be assigned based on three factors: how active you are in the comment section, how old your account is, and the amount of warnings/deleted comments on your record. This is not a race to sign up first or anything like that . Newer users will still be considered, but I want to make sure regulars of the site get to participate.

. Newer users will still be considered, but I want to make sure regulars of the site get to participate. If you have a first-round pick, you will be asked to provide a 200-300 word write-up . Only sign up if you are comfortable doing this and have basic writing skills. No internet slang, no abbreviations. Remember, your article will be read by our normal viewership. Make yourself look good, do your research, and, please, WATCH THAT WORD COUNT. If you go significantly over the word count, your submission will not be accepted.

. Only sign up if you are comfortable doing this and have basic writing skills. No internet slang, no abbreviations. Remember, your article will be read by our normal viewership. Make yourself look good, do your research, and, please, THIS IS THE MOST IMPORTANT ONE: Make sure you can stick to the schedule that will be posted in the coming days. Check your email MULTIPLE TIMES A DAY. You will be replaced if you can’t get your pick in on time. We move pretty fast (three picks a day), so if you cannot keep up, please do not sign up . Here’s a look at last year’s schedule. We will be essentially the same .

You will be replaced if you can’t get your pick in on time. We move pretty fast (three picks a day), . . Sign up for the POD Mock Draft by midnight on Monday, March 25. (Monday night going into Tuesday). Assignments and the schedule will be released on Tuesday to those involved and published on the site on Wednesday.

Assignments and the schedule will be released on Tuesday to those involved and published on the site on Wednesday. Again, I want to reiterate that you please only sign up if you are capable of keeping up to date several times a day. This draft will continue from late March until days before the draft. If you are going to be offline for a stretch of several days during any time in April, I highly suggest you do NOT sign up this year. One person can hold up the entire draft and ruin the entire experience.

How to sign up:

To sign up for the POD Community Mock, fill out the google form below. (If you don’t see it below, click here.) Follow the instructions on the form very carefully. Please pick three teams you’d like to represent. Even if you have no true preference, fill out the form to completion.

After filling out that form, please confirm your submission by leaving a comment in the section below. If you don’t have a true team preference, let me know in the comments, not in the form.

That’s it! Let’s have some fun, y’all.