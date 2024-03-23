If you’re not familiar with how the Detroit Lions roundup works, each week we collect data from the latest expert mock drafts published over the last seven days and compile them (with links to the original pieces) in one easy-to-access article. In addition to providing Lions fans with the names of prospects being paired with Detroit, we also provide commentary that points to trends, player fits, and overall team philosophy.

We’re two weeks into the 2024 free agency period, and we are starting to see mock drafters adjust their perspective on the Lions. Analysts have had plenty of time to consider the Lions’ offseason additions, especially since Detroit hasn’t added a new player in the last five days.

Leading up to this installment of the roundup, defensive backs—specifically outside corners—were heavily paired with the Lions. But this week, things have changed. Of the 39 mock drafts we looked at, we saw the Lions paired with 15 different players, spread over from five different position groups, and the offensive-to-defensive player ratio was split nearly even.

Translation: Things are still very much up in the air.

Let’s take a look at some of this week’s projections.

Wide receivers

Brian Thomas, WR, LSU

Source: Mike Payton (AtoZ Sports — following trade up to pick No. 22)

“With Josh Reynolds possibly moving on, the Lions now have a big spot to replace. Thomas can come in and do what Reynolds could do plus a lot more. He can separate like Reynolds can’t and he can go up and get it like Reynolds can’t. Thomas is a game changer for the Lions.” — Payton

Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

Source: Ryan Fowler (Draft Network), Thor Nystrom (Fantasy Pros), Nate Davis (USA Today), Josh Norris and Hayden Wilks (Underdog Fantasy on YouTube)

“Adonai Mitchell and Keon Coleman will be a fun back-and-forth over the next month or so. Scouts have paralleled the two for a while, and when one goes, expect the other to follow soon after. Mitchell is an extremely smooth mover on the outside with the get-up-and-go to threaten teams vertically at 6-foot-2.” — Fowler

Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State

Source: Dan Wilkins and Dane Belbeck (The Score), Ian Valentino (33rd Team)

“Lightning strikes twice just one year after Brian Branch fell into the Lions’ hands due to a poor 40-yard dash time. This year, it’s Coleman out of Florida State - a receiver many tabbed as a top-20 pick before a 4.61 run in the 40 slowed that hype. However, don’t be fooled by the stopwatch, Coleman’s game speed is exceptional and will make a number of teams regret not taking the chance before No. 29.” — Wilkins and Belbeck

Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina

Source: Mel Kiper (ESPN)

“How good is this Detroit roster? General manager Brad Holmes has done a stellar job since he was hired in 2021. He filled the Lions’ biggest offseason hole with the trade for underrated cornerback Carlton Davis, which gives him some flexibility here. I’d like to see the Lions add another playmaker for quarterback Jared Goff. “Legette is rising in my rankings after he ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash and tested well in the other drills at the combine. While I will quibble with South Carolina for listing him at 6-foot-3 when he’s actually 6-foot-1, I won’t hold that against him. He had a fantastic 2023 season, with 1,255 receiving yards while averaging 17.7 yards per catch. He dominated cornerbacks on crossing routes, lining up in the slot and outside. This is a way to keep improving the Detroit offense.” — Kiper

Erik’s Thoughts:

With Josh Reynolds unsigned and visiting the Baltimore Ravens, wide receiver is very much in the conversation for the Lions and they’ll have plenty of options to choose from in the first round that would fit.

When contemplating the Lions selecting a wide receiver at the end of the first round, most conversations have focused on Mitchell and Coleman. Both are big, strong bodies that fit the WR-X role that the Lions lack, and both appear talented enough to be considered for this spot. Analysts tend to favor Mitchell—especially after the Combine results—but Coleman's big play ability and GPS speed are hard to overlook.

If the Lions are indeed enamored with Thomas—whom they met with at the Combine—I agree with Mike in that they’d probably have to trade up to get him. Most have him slotted as the fourth-best wide receiver in this class, and with the top three expected to be off the board in the first 10 picks, Thomas could be in demand quickly.

On the opposite end, I love Legette’s game—the Lions met with him at the Combine as well—but is he actually in the first-round conversation? This is the first time he has shown up in our roundup, and most analysts have him firmly pegged with a Day 2 projection. That being said, Lions general manager Brad Holmes’ doesn’t always line up with the national narrative, so don’t be too quick to rule Legette out just yet.

Offensive linemen

Jackson Powers-Johnson, IOL, Oregon

Source: Colton Pouncey (The Athletic - Beat Writer mock draft)

“The Lions don’t have a ton of glaring needs, which is what happens when you build a strong core through the draft and supplement your roster in free agency. GM Brad Holmes could go a number of different ways if the board played out like this, but I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to take Powers-Johnson — one of my favorite prospects in the class. The Lions want to keep their offensive line elite, and Powers-Johnson happened to be one of the best players available at 29. With RG Kevin Zeitler on a one-year deal and Frank Ragnow’s injury history to consider, the Lions could have Powers-Johnson learn from vets as a rookie and take over as a starting guard in 2025, before eventually sliding over to center whenever Ragnow calls it quits. There’s a ton to like about his game and makeup. He fits what the Lions look for.” — Colton Pouncy

Graham Barton, IOL, Duke

Source: Dave Birkett (Free Press), Russell Brown (Lions Wire), Logan Ulrich (NFL Trade Rumors), Kyle Stackpole (CBS Sports)

“Brad Holmes has built a pretty complete roster, with depth at every position. But the Lions are aging on their offensive line and Barton is the type of multi-positional player who could play a valuable backup role as a rookie and step into a starting job in Year 2.” — Birkett

Zach Frazier, IOL, West Virginia

Source: Connor Rodger (NBC Sports), Tori McElhaney (AtlantaFalcons.com), Jeremy Brissett (NFL Draft Scout)

“The Lions have a great center in Frank Ragnow, but Frazier can slide right into guard after the departure of Jonah Jackson. The four-time state champion wrestler has great grip strength to move defenders off the ball in the run game.” — Rogers

Jordan Morgan, OL, Arizona

Source: Trevor Sikkema (PFF), Marcus Mosher (33rd Team)

“After losing Jonah Jackson in free agency, the Lions could need a starter along their interior offensive line. Morgan played tackle at Arizona, but his best position in the league is likely at guard. Most importantly for this pairing, he’s a tough player who came back from a torn ACL very quickly to get back on the field and compete last season.” — Sikkema

Erik’s Thoughts:

Despite adding Kevin Zeitler in free agency, analysts are still looking at interior offensive linemen for the Lions—and for good reason, as I illustrated in this week’s PODD newsletter.

Powers-Johnson is almost a must-draft if available, and despite not getting a ton of hype, Barton is in the same tier of player on my Lions-based draft board. Barton played at left tackle the previous two seasons for Duke, but he started his career at center and projects to the NFL as being capable of starting at all five spots.

Frazier and Morgan are in the next tier below on my board but both have plenty of appeal. Frazier is a bully capable of playing center or guard, while Morgan is an athlete who can play at guard and tackle.

At the end of the day, the Lions will have lots of flavors to choose from if they decide to draft an offensive lineman early in the draft.

Defensive tackle

Byron Murphy, DT, Texas

Source: Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports)

“Murphy on the same front as Alim McNeill and D.J. Reader would be such a spectacular complementary unit.” — Trapasso

Johnny Newton, DT, Illinois

Source: Jeff Risdon (Draft Wire), Andrew Erickson (Fantasy Pros)

“The Lions brought in veteran nose tackle D.J. Reader to play next to rising star Alim McNeill on the defensive interior. They can still use more firepower, and Newton offers just that. His ability to attack between the tackles and finish plays is a real plus for Detroit. Newton reminds me a great deal of Gerald McCoy as a prospect, and getting that at No. 29 overall almost feels like stealing.” — Risdon

Erik’s Thoughts:

While the Lions did add DJ Reader in free agency to pair with Alim McNeill, the Lions could still use some depth at the position and potentially a future starter. Murphy and Newton are the best defensive tackles in the class, and selecting either could end up being a wise investment. It’s also worth noting that Newton also met with the Lions at the NFL Combine.

Edge Rusher

Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA

Source: Josh Edwards (CBS Sports), Brendan Donahue (Sharp Football Analysis)

“Laiatu Latu would be a steal at this stage of the first round. He is a great complement to Aidan Hutchinson and Josh Paschal in that defense. The defensive line has now added D.J. Reader and Latu this offseason.” — Edwards

Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State

Source: Charles McDonald and Nate Tice (Yahoo Sports), Ryan Wilson (CBS Sports), Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News), Tom Fornelli (CBS Sports)

“Chop Robinson is a bit raw, but it’s hard to find prospects who run a legit 4.4 off the edge of a defense. With guys like Aidan Hutchinson and Alim McNeil already on the defensive line, Robinson would have one-on-one opportunities where his speed is more of a threat.” — McDonald and Tice

Darius Robinson, EDGE, Missouri

Source: Brian Bosarge (Draft Countdown), Scott Smith (Buccaneers.com), Devin Jackson (Philadelphia Inquirer), Eddie Brown (San Diego Union-Tribune), Matthew Jones (Fantasy Pros), Rashad Tatum (Last Word on Sports), Seth Trachtman (Yard Barker)

“Jeff Risdon said on the DC podcast last week that he like [sic] Robinson to Detroit at this spot. Good enough for me.” — Bosarge

Erik’s Thoughts:

While the Lions added Marcus Davenport in free agency, he is only signed to a one-year deal and the Lions could use some stability on the edge. Analysts appear to be making that same connection, as nearly a third of mock drafts this week paired the Lions with an edge rusher.

Latu, Chop, and Darius have been the three most commonly-mentioned edge rushers to consider at the end of the first round, with the Robinsons getting the majority of pairings with the Lions.

Defensive backs

Cooper DeJean, DB, Iowa

Source: Will Brinson (CBS Sports)

“Brad Holmes loves defensive backs, and DeJean fits with a Dan Campbell-style team.” — Brinson

Defensive backs

Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

Source: Daniel Jeremiah (NFL.com), Joel Klatt (Fox Sports), Derek Brown (Fantasy Pros), Jeff Ratcliffe (FTN Fantasy)

“This was a tough call for me, deciding between McKinstry and Penn State edge rusher Chop Robinson. The Lions end up going with the talented outside cornerback to pair with his former Alabama teammate, slot corner Brian Branch.” — Jeremiah

Erik’s Thoughts:

Shockingly, just two defensive backs were paired with the Lions this week and only five of the 39 mock drafters decided to project in this direction. Now, some of it could be because the Lions traded for Carlton Davis and signed Amik Robertson last week, but with the team moving on from Cameron Sutton due to his ongoing legal troubles, it’ll be interesting to see if the projections increase next week.

DeJean is a fun player to study. His positional range, instincts, and attitude would fit right in with the Lions. The big questions will be: Can he stick on the outside in the NFL? And, how much does that even matter? The Lions draft football players and DeJean is the type of guy that you draft and figure out where he fits in later.

With Alabama holding its pro day earlier this week—which Holmes attended in person—McKinstry is the flavor of the week after running a reported 4.47-second 40-yard-dash (with a Jones fracture in his foot) and looking good in positional drills. After also meeting with the Lions at the Combine, it’s easy to connect the dots here.