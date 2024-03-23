One of the most popular ways Detroit Lions fans wanted the team to acquire a top-tier cornerback was to trade for Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed—who the Chiefs made clear was on the market. There were even some rumors the Lions would make a push for Sneed. That will no longer be a possibility, as late Friday night, the Tennessee Titans came to an agreement with the Chiefs to acquire Sneed in a trade.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Titans are sending a 2025 third-round pick and are swapping 2024 seventh-round picks with the Chiefs in return for Sneed. Beyond that, the Titans have reportedly agreed to a four-year, $76 million deal ($19 million/year) contract extension with a whopping $55 million of that guaranteed.

Those trade terms are less than most projections prior to free agency, as most expected at least a second-round pick in return. Additionally, the $19 million a year average is actually less than the value of Sneed’s deal on the franchise tag (one year, $19.8 million). Still, with $55 million guaranteed on a four-year deal, this is a massive contract for Sneed, who now ranks tied for sixth in average per year among NFL cornerbacks, but first in overall guarantees (if initial reports are accurate). For comparison’s sake, Chicago Bears’ Jaylon Johnson signed a nearly identical four-year, $76 million deal this offseason but with “just” $43.8 million guaranteed.

As for the Lions, they made more modest moves to overhaul their cornerback room. They traded a third-round pick to get Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis and a pair of late-round picks in return. Though the trade terms are similar to what landed Sneed for the Titans, the Lions inherited just a one-year, $14.5 million contract for Davis, which has since been restructured to lower the cap hit in 2024.

In addition to that move, the Lions also signed free agent Amik Robertson and re-signed Emmanuel Moseley. But with the sudden release of Cameron Sutton following an alleged domestic battery incident, the Lions may still be in the market to add to their cornerback room.