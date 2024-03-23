The Detroit Lions may be in the market to add another cornerback prior to the NFL Draft with the recent release of Cam Sutton, and one of the top corners on the market that many had linked to the Lions throughout the offseason is now unavailable. On Friday night, former Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed was traded to the Tennessee Titans for only a third-round pick in 2025 and a seventh-round pick swap in 2024. A much cheaper deal than many projected.

Sneed and the Titans also already agreed to an extension worth $76 million over four years ($19M AAV), which is lower than expected, but the guaranteed money ($55 million) (!) makes it a pretty nice deal for both sides.

Today’s Question of the Day is...

Do you wish the Lions had traded for L’Jarius Sneed?

Having a secondary consisting of Carlton Davis, L’Jarius Sneed and Brian Branch, with Amik Robertson fighting for playing time sounds extremely nice on paper, I have to admit. But once the Lions traded for Carlton Davis, I think the dream of acquiring Sneed was all but lost. The rumors were still circulating that the Lions had interest in Sneed even after the Davis trade, but it didn’t feel like the type of move that Brad Holmes would make.

Could Holmes and the Lions have made the money work? Most likely, but their decision to let Jonah Jackson walk earlier in free agency is a good indicator of how they’re looking to build their roster right now. If the market prices them out, they’re not going to overpay for a good player just because.

Sneed would have fit well with the Lions defense, as they look to switch back to a more man-heavy coverage scheme. His aggressive nature is what makes him a good corner, but it can also get him into trouble. In 2024 alone, Sneed was called for 17 penalties in the regular season. The next highest was Joey Porter Jr. and Charvarius Ward with 12 each. On the flip side, Sneed’s aggressiveness and physicality is what makes him able to shut down some of the top receivers, and in 2024, he didn’t give up a single touchdown until their Divisional Playoff game against the Bills.

Let’s hear from y’all. Should the Lions have made a move to acquire L’Jarius Sneed? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.