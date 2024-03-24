NFL free agency isn’t over, but the wild part of it certainly is. We’re two weeks in, and while there are still plenty of high-profile names out there—and Detroit is likely to sign at least a few more players—it’s clear that many NFL fans are slowly turning their attention to the NFL Draft.

But the offseason is so much more than just free agency and the draft. The NFL has done a phenomenal job making the offseason profitable and engaging for football fans. So much so that it doesn’t even feel like there’s an NFL offseason—and it certainly doesn’t feel seven months long.

This year, in particular, will be an eventful one for the Detroit Lions. Not only is the NFL Draft in Detroit this year, but the expectation is they’ll have a new uniform drop soon, Amon-Ra St. Brown is to be featured in the Netflix documentary “Receiver,” and with the team entering the year with real Super Bowl hopes, the schedule drop suddenly feels more important than ever.

So today’s Question of the Day is:

Which Lions offseason event are you most excited for?

My answer: I’ll rank them.

Uniform release NFL Draft “Receiver” documentary Schedule release

I’ve never really been an NFL Draft person, but that more relates to the months leading up to the draft, where fans obsess over mock drafts and NFL Combine numbers. I get the appeal of that stuff, but it’s just not for me. That said, the NFL Draft itself is a phenomenal event. The first two days are filled with drama and incredible stories of young men achieving their dreams. To hold it in Detroit only adds to the fun, and I’m very excited to see how we do as a host city. When it comes to player selection, I’ve mostly surrendered to a “Let Brad Holmes cook” mindset.

But the anticipation for these new uniforms has lasted years. I don’t dislike the current uniforms, mind you. I just have two noticeable problems: the outline of the numbers can make it hard to differentiate between a 5 and 6 or 8 and 9, and the all-gray uniforms are terrible. Personally, I don’t want too many changes, but I would like a new alternate uniform—ideally, one that fits with the awesome all-blue alternate helmet—and the number to be fixed.

Now, there’s no guarantee the Lions are getting new uniforms this year, but it has been heavily implied in the past. We’re almost certainly going to get more info this upcoming week when team president Rod Wood is expected to speak to the media down at the owners meetings in Orlando.

As for the St. Brown documentary, I am truly excited to see more mic’d up, behind-the-scenes information. My only concern is an overreliance on things we already know about him (his NFL Draft list, his JUGS machine obsession, etc.)

