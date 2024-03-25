General manager Brad Holmes has done a phenomenal job of building up the Detroit Lions roster, but 2024 will be the time his wise investments start to become costly.

The Lions have a fair number of crucial players with contracts expiring after the 2024 season. Jared Goff found redemption with Detroit, but he has yet to find a new contract. Will both parties come together to keep the quarterback under contract for the future? Speaking of Goff, the emergence of Amon-Ra St. Brown has been a boon to Goff’s time in Detroit. Not only is St. Brown a crucial part of one of the NFL’s deadliest offenses, but St. Brown has entrenched himself as one of the best receivers in the league. Another key pending free agent on the offensive side of the ball is veteran tackle Taylor Decker.

On defense, there is no shortage of staples with expiring contracts. Alim McNeill, Derrick Barnes, and Ifeatu Melifonwu are three starters from Holmes’ debut draft class on the last year of their rookie deals. Recently acquired Carlton Davis has a year left on his deal following his trade from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Lions did restructure his contract last week, however, perhaps hinting at a re-signing next offseason rather than an extension.

With some important parts of the roster at risk of departing next year, will any of them get locked up this spring?

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Which Lions players will receive contract extensions this offseason?

My answer: Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jared Goff.

These two contracts are practically connected at the hip, given how integral each has been to the other’s growth. St. Brown will likely receive a contract to rival the top receivers in the league, while Goff will benefit from being the next starting quarterback to get paid. I think the price tag for these two players will only go up between this year and next, and the Lions need to do everything in their power to keep them in the fold.

While Sewell will more than justify whatever contract he receives, I think the Lions might exercise his fifth-year option prior to extending him. A dark horse candidate to extend is Barnes because of how highly the team views him, but I think he, McNeill, and Melifonwu each get a new contract prior to next season’s free agency.

Will the Lions extend any of their players before the start of the season? If so, who should the Lions prioritize locking down sooner than later? Let us know in the comments below.