6 Detroit Lions questions I want answered at the NFL owners meetings

The NFL owners meetings are underway in Orlando, Florida, and like every year, there will be some media sessions that take place for the Detroit Lions. Currently, Lions president Rod Wood, coach Dan Campbell, and general manager Brad Holmes are expected to speak to the media, with the possibility of owner Sheila Hamp taking some time, as well.

I’ll personally be down there at the meetings, and here are six things I’m hoping are answered while down at the meetings for the next couple of days.

What is the latest on Cameron Sutton?

Sutton may no longer be on the team, but there are plenty of questions that need to be answered. Primarily: Where is he? Obviously, the Lions probably aren’t going to have that information, but we may get some insight into when the Lions heard about the incident, what information they have, and a deeper explanation of the timing of his release (and the status of the guarantees in his contract).

It’s not exactly a fun topic to talk about, but it will be Detroit’s first opportunity to talk publicly about the incident other than a bare minimum written statement.

When can we expect the Lions uniforms to drop?

It’s almost a certainty that the Lions will have new uniforms in 2024, and team president Rod Wood is usually the one who spills the beans. He is expected to meet with the media on Monday, so we should know pretty soon when to expect the reveal.

Are there any updates on extension talks with Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown?

At the NFL Combine, it looked like the Lions were making some progress with St. Brown, meeting with his representation in Indianapolis. Since then, everything has been quiet. Holmes doesn’t like to publicly talk too much about contract negotiations, so don’t expect a huge update here, but we’re likely to get some sort of comment.

How many top draft prospects does Holmes see in this draft?

In 2023, Holmes notoriously said that he only viewed about 14 prospects as first-round talents. With all the draft capital they had last year, they were able to procure four players in that top 14 on their board.

But it will be more difficult this year. Their first pick is all the way down at 29, and they won’t pick again until 61. However, if this draft class is deeper, perhaps they’ll still have a shot at first-round talent.

Back at the NFL Combine, Holmes was asked a question about this year’s depth, and he said it was too early for him to speak on it and he’ll know more as we get into March. Now, a month later, it’ll be interesting to see if his opinion has formed.

How did free agency go down?

Last year at the owners meetings, we learned about Holmes waking up his entire family when they landed C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Will there be a similar story to when they completed the Carlton Davis trade or landed Kevin Zeitler? Did the operation run smoothly? Was there any particular player they landed that Campbell or Holmes is excited about?

At the very least, Campbell should be able to give us more insight into Marcus Davenport based on their shared days with the New Orleans Saints.

Where do the Lions stand on some of the new rule proposals?

We know the Lions have proposed four rules for the 2024 season. We’ll likely get a better understanding of why they want those rule changes implemented. However, I’m also interested in what they think of some of the rule changes proposed by the NFL Competition Committee. What does Campbell think of getting rid of the hip-drop tackle? How do they feel about new kickoff rules? Campbell should have a unique perspective as a coach and former player.