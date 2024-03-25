Detroit Lions announce 2024 new uniforms will drop before the NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions will officially release new uniforms for the 2024 season. According to Lions president and CEO Rod Wood, the team will officially drop the uniforms some time before the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit at the end of April.

“We’ll be rolling them out probably just before the draft,” Wood said at the owners meetings Tuesday. “I think everybody will be excited about it. I’m not going to tease it too much, but I’m really happy with the way it turned out. It was a multi-year process that Brian (Facchini) and Mike Disner really led, worked with Nike and the league, and I think the fans are going to be really excited about it.”

This will be the team’s first uniform change since the 2017 season, when Detroit unveiled their current set of modern jerseys, including their current all-gray color rush. Teams are allowed to make full, sweeping changes to their uniform every five years, but the Lions took a couple extra years to get the design right.

Wood wouldn’t provide many details on what to expect from the new uniforms, only saying that he believes Lions fans will be happy with the alterations made this year. But he did drop a small nugget regarding the William Clay Ford patch that has previously been on the uniforms.

“We’re going to treat that in a little different way,” Wood said. “I’m not going to tease exactly how it is. It’s going to be honored, but not in the same way it was on the current uniforms.

While the current Lions uniforms were largely popular when they were released in 2017, several complaints have arisen over the past seven seasons. The gray outlining of the gray numbers has made it difficult to read at times, and the all-gray “pajama pants” uniforms have worn out their welcome with some and they certainly don’t mesh well with the new alternate helmet that was unveiled last year.

Mark your calendars, the new uniforms are just a few weeks away.