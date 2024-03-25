Cameron Sutton situation leaves Lions CBs in the lurch

The Cameron Sutton news rocked the Detroit sports world. As of this writing, we still don’t have much word on where he is, if he’s safe, or if he plans to turn himself in. It’s a situation where there’s no winners, no good guys and all too human stuff going down. Stop the sports carousel fun times for a moment because we need to talk some hard facts and a hard situation.

On the latest Pride of Detroit PODcast, we’re examining the fallout from a terrible story, trying to put our own thoughts to the matter, and discussing how this impacts the Detroit Lions at this point. The Lions may still be on the hook for money on Sutton, and that will impede them in signing new free agents to replace his roster spot. In addition, the draft is panning out in a way that might make a top replacement very hard for Detroit unless they move around the board.

We also preview a bit of what’s going to happen at the NFL owners meetings, and talk a few rule changes the NFL is proposing. All ready for you for this brand new week wherever you get podcasts.

