Detroit Lions rule proposal on challenges ‘barely’ gets accepted

The NFL announced on Monday that they have adopted one of the rule changes proposed by the Detroit Lions for the 2024 season. There will be a change to the challenge system for instant replay.

Under the old system, NFL coaches were allowed to have two challenges per game. If both of those challenges were successful, the team was awarded a third challenge they could use.

The rule change—which is now official for the 2024 season—is that now a coach only needs to have one successful challenge to earn the opportunity for a third challenge. Get one challenge right and one challenge wrong, and you still have a third challenge to use later.

Per the NFL Competition Committee chairman Rich McKay, the vote to change this rule “barely” passed. In order for a rule to be adopted, at least two-thirds (24 of 32) of owners need to vote in favor.

Ironically, Lions coach Dan Campbell was one of the least successful head coaches in challenging plays during the 2023 season. In total, he challenged just four plays during the entire season and did not get a single play overturned. Since joining the Lions, he’s made a total of 12 challenges with only three of them being overturned upon replay.

This is the second year in a row the Lions have proposed this rule change, but now it is official.

Thus far, there have been just three rule changes adopted at the 2024 NFL owners meetings. In addition to the Lions’ proposal, the NFL also officially made the “hip drop” tackle illegal going forward, and they changed a rule regarding the enforcement of penalties following a change in possession.

It’s quite possible more rule changes are coming, as the owners meetings will continue through Tuesday.